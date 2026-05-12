Delaware Audio Visual Sets Up Cider House Sound System

Walden, NY (May 12, 2026)—The Angry Orchard Walden Cider House is something of an interstate affair—it’s owned by Boston Beer Company, but is in New York’s picturesque Hudson Valley, and its new venue-wide audio system was designed and implemented by Delaware Audio Visual.

Based around Biamp Desono architectural loudspeakers, the system provides sound across the destination’s multi-level tasting room, outdoor gathering spaces and various event venues. Since visitors move throughout all those spaces, the site required an audio solution that would provide a cohesive “house sound” to support announcements and live events, yet be simple for staff to operate.

Delaware Audio Visual addressed these requirements through a zoned audio approach using the Desono speakers, allowing staff to tailor sound levels and content to each area. Since there’s no onsite IT staff to maintain the system, Delaware Audio Visual took pains to make it as trouble-free as possible.

For instance, all hardware is fully hardwired, so there’s no chance of Wi-Fi issues causing audio dropouts. Next, the choice of using the Desono speakers ensured consistent voicing from zone to zone while allowing coverage and output to be tailored to each area. The system also provides reliable microphone support for announcements and event hosting.

Delaware Audio Visual carefully executed the installation to preserve the venue’s warm, open architecture and natural wood finishes. Wood-grain surface raceways and concealed cabling maintained the building’s aesthetic as well.

“I’m most proud of the fit and finish,” said Caleb Eller, project manager at Delaware Audio Visual. “The technology enhances the environment without distracting from it.”