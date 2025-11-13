Firehouse Covers 60,000 at Global Citizen Festival

New York, NY (November 12, 2025)—Once again, Firehouse Productions supplied audio for the recent Global Citizen Festival in New York City’s Central Park. The audio provider tackled the popular event for the 13th year in a row and fielded a JBL Professional VTX system powered by Crown amplifiers to cover 60,000 music fans who filled the Great Lawn.

The system included 76 JBL VTX V25-II-CS loudspeakers for mains and delays, 36 VTX G28 subwoofers in a cardioid configuration, a half-dozen VTX S28 subwoofers on the sides, and 20 VTX A8 loudspeakers used for front fill and out fill. The entire system was powered by 54 Crown I-Tech 4x3500HD amplifiers.

Firehouse account manager Vinny Siniscal credited JBL’s Venue Synthesis software as a key factor in the system’s accuracy and efficiency. “Venue Synthesis really is the star of the story,” he said. “It allows us to forecast and show the client exactly what kind of coverage they’re going to get across the park. This was the second year in a row we didn’t even run a drop of pink noise. We did all the programming in advance, turned it on, and it was right there out of the box.”

Working alongside systems engineer Nathan Allers and project manager Luis Espinal, Firehouse and JBL Professional once again sound for the high-profile event.