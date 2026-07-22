First Baptist Church Turns to RP AVL for Audio Update

Carthage, TX (July 21, 2026)—Audio systems are designed to connect and communicate, and for houses of worship, that’s doubly so, as they help convey inspirational and often transformational messages to parishioners. When First Baptist Church in Carthage, Texas updated its audio system recently, however, it was an opportunity for RP AVL founder Ray Priszner to reconnect with what drew him to worship audio in the first place.

“I stepped away from a Technical Director role at a mega-church in the Houston area to found RP AVL in 2022,” he says. “I missed helping churches and working alongside volunteer teams to increase their skill set in serving their local church. This project started because of a relationship with a pastor who felt called back to his home church in Texas. In his prior church, I had installed a smaller Martin Audio system which he really loved.”

For First Baptist Church, Priszner ultimately suggested Martin Audio’s TORUS constant curvature array technology for the installation, replacing a P.A. that had been in place since 2003.

The final system comprises two hangs of four TORUS T820 elements per side, supplemented by a pair of SX218 dual-18in subwoofers and a pair of Martin Audio CDD6 loudspeakers for outfill coverage. Power is provided by two Martin Audio iKON IK41 amplifiers. For outfill duties, he turned to Martin Audio’s CDD series, and low-frequency extension is provided by the SX218 subwoofers.

“Using the TORUS in single box resolution really helped with the coverage throughout the space,” notes Priszner. “With the constant curvature design, shading to the front rows without the need for front fills was a huge win.

“The overall project was a huge success for this client,” he concludes. “They no longer have different areas in their room where the sound is louder or softer, and the clarity and fullness of the system is allowing them to experience worship and the word as never before.”