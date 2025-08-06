From Parking Lot to Stage, New Hard Rock Makes Some Noise

Ottawa, Canada (August 6, 2025)—The sound system sets the stage from the moment guests step out of their cars at Canada’s first Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, which recently opened its doors.

On the exterior of the building, guests are welcomed by 25 of 1 Sound’s Cannon C6 marine speakers, color-matched to the exterior. With custom-painted C-clamps for mounting and outdoor-rated hardware (including SS316 marine-grade materials and sealed cable glands), the speakers are reportedly built to perform in the elements.

NV5 served as the project consultant. Clair Global collaborated with Branch AV, a local AV firm, to execute the audio system integration.

Inside the new Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Ottawa, the Council Oak Stage was designed to host small bands, dueling pianos and other live acts. To give the venue flexibility and preserve the upscale restaurant feel on quieter nights, the team installed 1 Sound’s Level L38 loudspeakers. Standing less than eight inches off the wall, the L38s provide the SPL and punch needed for live music while blending into the space. Each one is matched to the wall for a clean look, and they’re paired with a SUB310 subwoofer that’s been hung and hidden in the ceiling to maintain the aesthetic.

“The L38s performed beautifully, blending seamlessly into the space and delivering great sound with room for higher SPL with bands,” explained Jason Wakeford, project manager at Branch AV. “Outside, the Cannon C6s are ideal for music playback; they are truly full range with quality sound in such a small box for its output.”