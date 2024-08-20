Gondek Sound Covers 500,000 at Festival

Last month, the Łódź Summer Festival attracted more than half a million attendees, and Polish rental company Gondek Sound covered all of them.

Łódź, Poland (August 20, 2024)—Last month, the Łódź Summer Festival attracted more than half a million attendees, and Polish rental company Gondek Sound covered all of them. Providing sound for performances by Placebo, Milky Chance, Błażej Król, Smolasty, WHITE 2115, Kukon, Krzysztof Zalewski, PRO8L3M, Beata and BAJM, Kizo, Young Leosia, and Röyksopp, the audio provider fielded a massive Outline loudspeaker system for the occasion.

To meet the demands of the challenging event, Gondek Sound deployed an FOH system based around 15 GTO line-source enclosures and two GTO-DF (down-fill) modules per side. The setup also included three delay hangs per side—the first was equipped with nine GTO enclosures per side, while the second and third each housed a dozen GTO C-12 modules.

Meanwhile, fans down in front heard the show via eight Superfly systems used as front-fill, while eight Eidos 265 loudspeakers handled side-fill duties. DBS 18-2 enclosures provided sub-bass reinforcement. The entire sound system was powered by Outline’s GTA-Series amplifiers, making use of Newton FPGA-based processing.

Any way you slice it, that’s a lot of boxes, and for such a large show, Gondek Sound supplemented its inventory by renting additional Outline gear from Gigant Sound Letus, Europe’s largest GTO inventory holder.

Gondek Sound’s team included System Engineer Marek Frankiewicz, Monitor Engineers Kamil Kęska and Szymon Grodzki, RF Technician Bartłomiej Paliński, and Audio Technicians Leszek Jakubowski, Igor Grześkowiak, and Bartek Rusowicz .