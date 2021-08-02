Hope Church Expands HOW, Audio System

Simpsonville, SC (August 2, 2021)—When two churches joined together in 2015 to create Hope Church, the result was not only a larger group of worshipers but also a larger house of worship. Adding 70 feet and additional gallery seating in the back for a total of 700 seats meant more people had to be covered by the audio system…and it wasn’t up for the job. Hope Church brought in AVL Solutions (AVLS), based in nearby Greenville, for help, which in turn suggested an Alcons Audio pro-ribbon system.

“A challenge for the sound design was the pitched roof, which ranges from 15 feet at the sides to more than 18 feet in the center,” said Chris Craine, AVLS designer / director of sales.

AVLS installed an Alcons pro-ribbon system comprising L-C-R arrays of two single 12” RR12 point-source array modules at each side and four in the center, to provide the congregation with a full stereo image. Three horizontally-mounted VR12 mid-size 12” versatile monitors were suspended from the building’s main overhead beam to cover the new gallery seating, with three SR9 ultra-compact double 5” in-fill monitor for altar lip fills.

The church’s existing subwoofers were tied into the Alcons system, with Sentinel10 (4x2500w) and Sentinel3 (4x750w) amplified loudspeaker controllers installed for power and system management.

Church technical advisor Trey Moran noted, “We considered both distributed and line array approaches. The hybrid approach suggested by AVLS, working with our existing subs, turned out to be a winning combination. And there is no shortage of power from the Sentinel amplified loudspeaker controllers. We are very happy with the result. Our front of house engineer is covered by the main array to feel connected with the room, while just one row behind is evenly covered by the VR12 delays. The control is amazing and the intelligibility of the pro-ribbon is just what we needed. We are excited to consider Alcons and AVLS as the preferred choice for our future campus locations.”