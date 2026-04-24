Integrator Audio & Light Outfits Greensboro’s The Pyrle

Audio & Light recently designed and installed a new system for The Pyrle, a 1,000-capacity live music venue in downtown Greensboro, NC that opened earlier this year.

Greensboro, NC (April 24, 2026)—Integration company Audio & Light recently designed and installed a new system for The Pyrle, a 1,000-capacity live music venue in downtown Greensboro, NC that opened earlier this year.

The new venue isn’t a new building—first built as a Montgomery Ward department store in 1936, the space eventually became a regional theater for more than two decades. While the edifice stands strong, the tall, thin space underwent a considerable renovation to become a cutting-edge concert hall, and the audio system design had to take that into consideration as well

“A line array with enough height to cover front to back would have trimmed too low off the stage, caused mic placement issues and reflected too much energy off the sidewalls,” says Brian Cox, VP of Integration Services at Audio & Light.

Ultimately, they decided to outfit the venue with a distributed design, making use of 26 Meyer Sound Ultra family loudspeakers: two Ultra-X82 mains with Ultra-X20 downfills; an Ultra-X40 center fill; eight Ultra-X20XP under-mezzanine fills; and additional Ultra-X20 and Ultra-X20XP delays for stadium seating, VIP areas and front fills.

Low-frequency reinforcement is additionally provided by two USW-121P subwoofers, and the system is managed by Nebra software and the Galileo Galaxy Network Platform.

Pyrle general manager Dominick Amendum is a fan of the distributed approach that Audio & Light took: “With all the delays, this system allows the space to be felt and experienced. From the corner of the upper mezzanine to the back of the room, the consistency from spot to spot is remarkable,. That front-row experience for everyone, no matter where you are—that’s exceptional.”