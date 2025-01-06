K-array Clicks with David Guetta

Firenze, Italy (January 6, 2025)—DJ legend David Guetta has been using a full K-array system on his weekly residency at Ibiza’s Ushuaïa nightclub after he ‘discovered’ them while arranging a personal event.

“I organized a big party for my son, and they told me there would be a K-array sound system,” Guetta recalls. “I was a bit nervous because the space was huge, but I couldn’t believe how incredible it sounded. The clarity and power were astonishing.”

That first impression eventually led to Guetta opting to use K-array’s point source Dragon range and Kayman and Mugello line-array loudspeakers for the Ushuaïa residency. “Every Monday, I use the K-array sound system for my events and even for small after-parties with friends,” he said. “It’s so powerful that sometimes I even ask them to turn it down.”

“I knew K-array was very strong in the chic restaurant and hotel markets,” said Guetta. “Their loudspeakers are small and elegant. I was amazed by the high quality of the sound, the incredible clarity, and the depth of the bass. However, I didn’t know they could go hard on a big, proper concert sound system.”

K-array’s Andrea Torelli responded, “We’re honored that big names in the music industry such as David Guetta, are choosing to use K-array. At our roots, we are born out of a love of live music, and as our innovations in product technology develop to meet the needs of the industry, we are pleased to continue to be a trusted ally for leading DJs around the world.”