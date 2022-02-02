KFC Yum Center Arena Slam-Dunks Sound Upgrade

Louisville, KY (February 2, 2022)—Louisville’s 22,000-plus-seat KFC Yum! Center opened in 2010 as the home to the University of Louisville Cardinals men’s and women’s basketball teams. The venue recently updated its audio system, updating the house system with both an Adamson P.A. and a DiGiCo S31 console at front-of-house console. Elsewhere in the venue, a DiGiCo S21 desk acts as the router for a newly expanded video production facility used to support the facility’s sporting and other events.

The new console installation includes a DMI-Dante interface card in each console, part of the venue’s extensive Dante infrastructure, and three 16×8 A168D Stage Boxes in strategic locations. The DiGiCo equipment was specified by project consultant Anthony James Partners (AJP) and installed in September by Salt Lake City-based Performance Audio.

Jack Covert, Senior Audio Design Engineer at Richmond, VA-based AJP, noted, “The consoles talk to each other via Dante—we’re clocking them over Dante, so we don’t need to use an external clock source—and the S21’s work surface is 20 percent smaller than the S31’s, so it fits nicely into the broadcast studio. Both have the same high-quality mic pres and excellent sound, and, as a huge plus in my view, DiGiCo sent a factory rep to train the venue’s staff.”

“Everything sounds fantastic now,” confirms Doug Woosley, a Louisville-area systems integrator who was brought on by Performance Audio as a consultant to assist in training, and for ongoing systems support. “Not only do the DiGiCo consoles sound great, but they brought with them very easy Dante integration, which is something we have implemented and exploited extensively here starting four years ago, through the DMI-Dante cards. We have Gigabit switches throughout the venue in strategic locations, including the video production facility, which is located a distance from the bowl, so to be able to have a digital connection between them point-to-point is a huge advantage. DiGiCo’s compatibility with Dante makes that happen effectively and efficiently.”