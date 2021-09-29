Kulturhaus Karlstorbahnhof Preps for a New Home

Heidelberg, Germany (November 28, 2021)—In Heidelberg’s Old Town, Kulturhaus Karlstorbahnhof concert hall/nightclub has been a cultural institution since 1995, but next year, it will move to a new home on the site of the former Campbell Barracks in Heidelberg’s Südstadt. Until that happens, the current venue needs some updating to be able to present events and shows properly, so the city of Heidelberg recently granted funds for a new audio mixing system for the center, based around an Allen & Heath Avantis console.

Christoph Hack, technical director of the Karlstorbahnhof, opted for an Allen & Heath Avantis console and a GX4816 audio expander, which will be used for the outdoor summer stage and the hall, while the venue is still in operation. “I’ve been enthusiastic about Allen & Heath since my first encounter with the SQ-6,” explained Hack, “so it was clear to me that we would rely on their consoles from now on.”

Östringen-based Session Pro supplied and installed the system, and in addition to the Avantis and the GX4816, all components for the setup at the new location are already ordered. “After the move, the FOH console will be an Allen & Heath dLive S3000 console,” Hack said. “The Avantis will then be used as a monitor console and mobile desk for the foyer. A DM32 MixRack will be permanently installed in the technical room. Four DX168 expanders will be on stage, two DX164-W expanders will be fixed to the front of the stage, and all connected to the DM32 via a DX Hub.”

Utilizing Dante expansion cards in both consoles, Hack will provide a digital split between FOH and MON, distribute signals around the building and offer a multitrack recording solution. The theatre will be equipped with an Allen & Heath SQ-5 in the new hall, and here, too, a Dante expansion card will distribute signals to the other venues in the house. “We can also draw further added value from the Dante cards, as we can integrate our Wireless Systems directly into the dLive system and monitor them there,” Hack said.