L-Acoustics, Soundforms Partner for Outdoor Venue Sound

L-Acoustics and Soundforms have now entered a partnership to develop audio solutions for open-air performance spaces

London, UK (March 31, 2023)—Having first collaborated on the sound of San Diego’s high-profile, $85 million Rady Shell at Jacobs Park, sound reinforcement manufacturer L-Acoustics and London-based performance shell designer Soundforms have now entered a partnership to develop audio solutions for open-air performance spaces worldwide.

The companies will create applications that integrate L-Acoustics’ L-ISA immersive sound technology into the acoustic and aesthetic properties of Soundforms Performance Shells with the aim of facilities with turn-key solutions for open-air performances.

At the Rady Shell at Jacobs Park, home of the San Diego Symphony Orchestra, Soundforms designed the shell enclosure and L-Acoustics audio systems were employed for the audiences.

“This partnership with Soundforms is an exciting opportunity to bring our L-ISA immersive technology and Ambiance Acoustics system to innovative venues around the world,” said Tim Boot, Business Development Director, Acoustics Solutions at L-Acoustics. “The combination of our audio solutions and Soundforms’ beautiful looking and beautiful sounding outdoor performance shells will offer audiences inspiring new live experiences.”

Soundforms designs open-air performance enclosures that are intended to provide a high-quality acoustic environment for outdoor music events. The acoustics within the Soundforms shell reportedly allow musicians to hear themselves and each other more clearly, while also projecting the sound produced from the performers to the audience, generating a clearer, louder and more reverberant acoustic than can be achieved by using traditional transparent tents.

Mark Stephenson, Executive Chairman, Sound Forms Ltd., said, “As an orchestra conductor, I am all too familiar with the challenges musicians face when performing outdoors. I am thrilled that the Soundforms technical design team is collaborating with the brilliant sound technology experts at L-Acoustics. This promises to be a groundbreaking partnership.”

L-Acoustics will work with Soundforms and its partners, which include ARUP Acoustics, ES Global, Flanagan Lawrence, and Expedition, as part of a consortium capable of offering all technology required to create open-air concert venues around the world.