Live Music Society 2024 Toolbox Grants Open

The Toolbox Grants are intended to support the practical needs of small music venues and listening rooms, offering up to $10,000 per venue.

New York, NY (August 5, 2024)—Nonprofit organization Live Music Society has opened the Toolbox grant application process for its 2024 grantees, running today through September 3, 2024. The Toolbox Grants, which will be announced in November, are intended to support the practical needs of small music venues and listening rooms, offering up to $10,000 per venue to address challenges and enhance the live music experience. LMS previously offered two rounds of Toolbox grants in 2023, ultimately providing $300k to 43 small music venues.

A Live Music Society’s Toolbox grant is intended to assist a venue owner in tackling a unique and practical project that will enhance the experience for those involved and invested in the venue, including the owners and staff, musicians, and audiences. Some examples of grant money uses include but are not limited to: improving safety and comfort, incorporating innovative technology to maximize operations, engaging consultants to assist with a practical challenge (acoustics, ticketing, fundraising, branding), and fostering staff development through training and education.

General Eligibility Requirements for applicants include venue and grantee business entity locations within the United States or its territories, a legal capacity of 50-300 individuals (including standing room), operational status on or before January 1, 2020, a primary focus on live music (featuring solo artists or bands), a minimum of 50 annual music performances, and management or ownership by the applicant. Funding opportunities allow applicants to request up to $10,000 per submission, with applicants required to provide a supporting budget breakdown for the amount requested.

Toolbox grants will be evaluated according to two primary criteria: the project’s vision for enhancing the live music experience for artists, audiences, or workers at the venue, and the project’s feasibility, based on submission of a well-considered plan with a budget outlining utilization. Funded projects must be implemented within the grant period, between December 1, 2024, and May 31, 2025.