Live Music Society 2025 Toolbox Grant Application Process Opens

Under its Toolbox Grants, Live Music Society will provide up to $10,000 per venue to support sustained growth in small music venues.

New York, NY (August 12, 2025)—Nonprofit organization Live Music Society has opened its 2025 Toolbox grant application process. The Toolbox program provides up to $10,000 per selected venue to support practical projects that address operational challenges and improve the live music experience for artists, audiences, and staff.

The application window closes on September 15, 2025 at 11:59 pm Pacific, with grantees to be announced in November.

Live Music Society has distributed $4.8 million in funding to small venues and listening rooms across the United States since 2020, and first launched the Toolbox program in 2023, as a way to expand its support of small venue spaces. To date, 77 grantees have been awarded $591,611 to fund critical upgrades over the first two rounds of the grant. The 2024 cycle awarded $291,611 to 34 grantees, with 58% of eligible applicants funded.

Grants have supported initiatives including improving safety and accessibility, incorporating innovative technology to maximize operations, engaging consultants to assist with a practical challenge (acoustics, ticketing, fundraising, branding), and fostering staff development through training and education.

As might be expected, numerous venues have used the grants to update their audio systems. Reno, Nevada’s The Holland Project was awarded a Toolbox grant in 2024, and Britt Curtis of the venue reports, “After thousands of shows and pushing our system to its absolute max, the LMS Toolbox funding enabled a complete refresh and update of our sound system—something we’ve never been able to do. Our small DIY venue sounds great, has equipment that multiple people can use and train on, and has without a doubt increased the quality of our shows for both performers and audience members.”

Similarly, Lynne Angel at El Rio Your Dive (San Francisco, CA) shares, “The LMS Toolbox grant gave us the ability to upgrade our outdoor sound system to a 4-point delivery and permanent install, so our sound techs don’t have to lug as much gear! Our sound is way more dialed in and consistent. We are thrilled at the opportunity—it has been something we wanted to do for years and the Live Music Society toolbox grant made that a reality.”

General eligibility requirements include location of a physical venue and related business entity within the United States or its territories, a legal capacity of 50–300 individuals (including standing room), operational status on or before January 1, 2022, a primary focus on live music (featuring solo artists or bands), and a minimum of 50 annual music performances, with management or ownership by the applicant (promoters and festivals are not eligible). Funding opportunities allow applicants to request up to $10,000 per submission, with prospective grantees providing a detailed budget outlining utilization.

Grants will be evaluated based on two criteria: the project’s vision for enhancing the live music experience for artists, audiences, or workers at the venue, and the project’s feasibility based on submission of the timeline and implementation plan. Funded projects must be implemented between December 1, 2025, and May 31, 2026.