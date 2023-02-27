M-One Provides Production for Caribbean Basketball Tournament

A Clear-Com Encore analog partyline system was recently used to help produce an Elite 1 Caribbean Basketball League (E1CBL) tournament.

Jamaica (February 27, 2023)—Clear-Com’s Jamaica-based partner, content creation firm M-One Productions Company Ltd., recently supplied a Clear-Com Encore analog partyline system for an Elite 1 Caribbean Basketball League (E1CBL) tournament.

E1CBL’s mission is to elevate Caribbean basketball and the communities involved by ensuring Caribbean youth benefit from role models and the networks E1CBL is creating. The success of the E1CBL summer season tournament held at Kingston, Jamaica’s National Arena in 2022 helped to advance that goal. In all, 60 players were drafted into the Summer League’s four teams, including players from Canada, the United States, Jamaica, Barbados, Ghana, and the UK.

M-One provided multiple services for event production, including shooting, audio, production, graphics and live commentary, and produced a live feed to regional broadcaster Flow Jamaica for broadcast in Jamaica and Trinidad.

The flypack was based on the Clear-Com Encore system and included single-enclosed ear CC-300 headsets, a CEP-RK rack kit with an MA-704 program interrupt and IFB leader control and access station and an IF4W4 4-channel, 4-wire interface. Additionally, M-One deployed two HB-702 2-channel flush mount remote stations.

M-One CEO Saeed Thomas explained, “We used the Clear-Com system for the director to speak to camera ops, the producer to speak to floor management, for the ‘red hats’ and, on that same line, to graphics and audio.”

The IFB system was built into the flypack, with an output coming from the side of the panel running down to courtside to communicate with talent for interviews and to cue the host. The IF4W4, he added, converted back to 2-wire and was separated into two channels: one for the director to speak to camera ops, and one for the production crew.