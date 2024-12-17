Madame Loyal Marseille Festival Loads Up on Funktion-One

Marseille, France (December 17, 2024)—Mixing EDM and theatrical performances, Madame Loyal festivals are always something to behold, and for last one of the year—Madame Loyal Marseille, held indoors over two days in late November—was a jaw-dropper. Hosting acts like Acid Arab, Vitalic and Worakls Orchestra, the festival took place at the Parc Chanot, using Funktion-One P.A.s in both rooms.

Under the direction of Production Manager Aurel Quiévreux and Audio Engineer/Consultant Probe (Sebastien Jovys) and in collaboration with Concept Group, Alive and Funktion-One distributor for France Solution One, the show fielded a Vero VX system in the main room (Grand Palais) with a 21 F124 cardioid bass array, Evolution X in-fill and PSM318 DJ monitors and an Evo 7T system with a 14 F124 cardioid bass array and PSM318 DJ monitors in the second room (Palais de l’Europe).

Quiévreux noted, “I asked Probe, whom I’ve known for a very long time, if he’d like to join me on this event, knowing his great technicality and precision. We immediately started talking about the constraints of the place and the disruption that could be caused to the local residents with the event taking place in an urban area.” Probe was given carte blanche to manage the whole audio gear and team, while Funktion-One’s Will Wright aided in system design as well as deployment and operation at the site.

The Parc Chanot’s Grand Palais is a large, reverberant space, which gave the audio team one challenge, while the nearby residencies presented another. Probe noted, “Madame Loyal offers an engaging spectacle for the audience, but the venue acoustics needed to be taken into account to present an audio experience up to par with the whole production. We needed to control our vertical dispersion to avoid hitting unwanted areas like the ceiling and maximise rear rejection to avoid rear wall reflection. This was achieved with the use of the three wide, seven high asymmetrical bass array in a gradient cardioid configuration.”

Funktion-One’s Projection system design software was used to model the performance of the system, providing rigging information and splay angles for the crew on site. VX M Beams were used for all four hangs to fly the system on single points with continuous tilt adjustment under load. The system processing was designed and built ahead of time using globcon.

“Projection was put to great use when testing different deployments,” said Probe. “The alignment values for the bass array it predicted totally matched our measurements on site. Having bands performing involved guest monitor engineers mixing right behind the sub stack, but the controlled directivity allowed for minimum spill, leaving their position relatively unaffected. globcon was the main system control software, providing ease of use and excellent control over 15 D100Q amplifiers fed with Dante and analog redundancy. I think this deployment exceeded everyone’s expectations and we had nothing but positive feedback about the difference it made.”