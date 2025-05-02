Madrid’s Bassement Club Aims High

Madrid, Spain (May 2, 2025)—Madrid’s The Bassement Club gives the people what they want—lots of room to get down and move—as it features 1,000 square meters of floor space divided into two areas. Covering all that room and all those people is a new audio system, recently upgraded to handle the venue’s multi-faceted needs.

Much of the system is built around an Allen & Heath dLive C1500 control surface with a DM0 MixRack fitted with Dante and DX Link networking cards, three DX168 and two DX012 Expander units and a Dante-equipped AHM-64 Audio Matrix Processor.

The AHM-64 is a 64×64 matrix audio processor for installation, featuring 12 x 12 local analog I/O and network audio I/O port up to 128 x 128. It uses a 96 kHz FPGA core and features 64 configurable processing outputs, mono/stereo zones or loudspeaker processing.

The DX012 is an audio expander with 12 XLR outputs and AES functionality for dLive and SQ Series. It connects via Cat5e cable to a dLive surface, a dLive MixRack, an SQ mixer. Meanwhile, the DX168 is an expander for adding remote I/O to dLive S-Class and C-Class systems, with 16 microphone preamps with independent phantom power indicators and eight line outputs via XLR connections. Elsewhere, the DM0 is dLive’s most compact MixRack and is aimed at distributed audio and digital split applications.

According to Adriano Masián, technical director of the club and responsible for the installation, “We are very happy with the result; the systems work very well and are really stable. The console is easy to use and very intuitive and the DX stage boxes have worked perfectly for us; in all the live performances I’ve had with various musicians, they have fulfilled their function perfectly.”