Madrid’s Galileo Galilei Hall Refurbishes for 40th Anniversary

Madrid, Spain (June 26, 2025)—Ever since it opened in 1985, Madrid’s La Sala Galileo Galilei has been a cornerstone of the city’s performance culture, serving up live music, comedy and magic inside the old Galileo Cinema. Four decades can take its toll, however, and it was time for a sizable AV renovation for the venue’s sound, video, lighting and staging systems.

The biggest challenge was ensuring the updates would respect the original aesthetics and vibe. Faced with that and four weeks to shut down the venue, Inercia Tecnología Audiovisual and Syncronía Instalaciones, both based in Madrid, jumped into the project head first.

At the heart of the audio upgrades is an Allen & Heath SQ-6 console with SQ Dante expansion card. Featuring 48 channels, 25 faders, eight internal effects engines and capacity for up to 12 stereo mixes for FOH and monitoring duties, the SQ-6 would be able to handle the variety of events held at La Sala Galileo Galilei. The SQ-6 is partnered by a rackmounted DX168 MixRack.

The venue is also equipped with two ultra-compact Allen & Heath CQ12T digital mixers, connected via Dante converters, employed when the space is used as a club, for music listening or for shows.

The entire sound system is integrated into a Dante network and switches interconnected by fiber optic. The network has been complemented with an exclusive WIFI network for technical control, designed to increase the versatility of the space, allowing user control from tablets or smartphones, and enabling artists to adjust their own monitors and in-ear mixes.