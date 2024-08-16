Mixers Hits the High Seas with Royal Caribbean

A slew of sea-faring pro audio consoles are aboard Royal Caribbean's Icon of the Seas, tackling everything from R&B to ice-skating shows.

Miami, FL (August 16, 2024)—Every city has its neighborhoods, and these days, most cruise ships are cities on water, so it’s no surprise that Royal Caribbean International’s Icon of the Seas has eight neighborhoods that are destinations unto themselves. Incorporated throughout all of them is a variety of Allen & Heath audio technology, the result of a partnership between the cruise line brand and the pro-audio manufacturer.

Some of the must-see destinations on the Icon include the entertainment venues Absolute Zero and Music Hall, which both make use of Allen & Heath’s S5000 mixer, used to provide sound for Absolute Zero’s energetic ice-skating performances, while also supporting bands and DJs at Music Hall.

Elsewhere on the Icon is the AquaDome neighborhood, home to the AquaTheater, which uses a C1500 mixing surface for every show. High divers, skateboarders, aerialists, slackliners, synchronized swimmers and more come together for a unique performance where the sound is mixed to match the moment on the C1500.

Allen & Heath’s SQ-5 Mixers form the core of a lineup of other live music and entertainment venues, including Boleros, The Attic, Dueling Pianos and Lou’s Jazz ‘n Blues. The audio pros at work used the mixers to ensure everyone can hear the Latin rhythms in Boleros, comedy acts in The Attic, piano battles in Dueling Pianos, and jazz pop throughout the evening at Lou’s Jazz ‘n Blues.

Restaurants and bars, such as Empire Supper Club, Schooner Bar, and 1400 Lobby Bar, are outfitted with Allen & Heath Qu-SB mixers to keep the ambiance going throughout the day and night.