Mixing Calvin Harris in the Heat of Ibiza

Ibiza, Spain (April 3, 2026)—Wayne “Rabbit” Sargeant, FOH engineer for Calvin Harris, is getting set to once again deploy an SSL System T TCA Flypack for the famed DJ’s upcoming residency at Ushuaïa, Ibiza’s open-air venue.

Sargeant first used the Flypack for Harris’ 2025 residency. “The system is amazing: compact, with a tiny footprint, yet it delivers the same sound quality I’d expect from any other live SSL console. It’s everything I need, without the bulk,” Sargeant says.

For the 2025 season, he used a subset of the full Flypack setup as a testbed while working towards a final configuration. Some elements, such as the screen and stage box, were integrated into a full Flypack-style build, but the FOH rack was kept in a standard flight case for the gigs and acted as the central control and distribution hub. “That was mainly due to the need for extra cooling and airflow in the Spanish heat,” Sargeant explains. “The goal is to fully transition this into a proper Flypack in the near future, but for now, it’s a functional and evolving setup.”

All components, including Dante devices, control computers and fader tiles, are pre-wired. The system can also be built directly into bespoke cases, making it suitable for touring and frequent load-in/load-out workflows.

“The entire system is pre-wired, so all I need to do is power it up, connect the control surface, screen and output,” he continues. “This makes the workflow incredibly efficient. Setup is quick, repeatable and saves a huge amount of time. The consistency is key too: I can just plug in, load my show file and go. It allows me to focus purely on checking that the system remains unchanged from week to week, which is a big help when running regular shows.”

Sargeant conclues, “A lot of people have a love/hate relationship with their console, but from when I first picked up an SSL in 2015, it’s been a case of ‘Wow, that just sounds like what analog consoles used to sound like, but it’s got all this amazing control.’ It just sounds phenomenal, and to this day, nothing comes really close.”