Montreux Jazz Festival Miami Moves with Meyer

Miami, FL (March 19, 2026)—Meyer Sound has been the Official Sound Partner of the Montreux Jazz Festival for decades, so when satellite festival Montreux Jazz Festival Miami was founded in 2024, the partnership continued. Three years later, the offshoot is growing, as this year’s edition, which ran February 25 to March 1, 2026, expanded to five nights of programming across two venues.

The main weekend program was once again held inside The Hangar at Regatta Harbour in Coconut Grove, but two additional nights took place at the Miami Beach Bandshell, home to a permanent Meyer Sound LINA system. At the Hanger, crowds grooved to Trombone Shorty & Jon Batiste’s New Orleans-inspired opening night, Nile Rodgers & Chic, Toto, Bomba Estéreo and more, while the Bandshell hosted a Miles Davis Centennial celebration.

At The Hangar, a cavernous 20,000-square-foot building with corrugated metal walls, concrete flooring, and expansive windows, Pete Diaz Productions deployed a Meyer Sound system anchored by a half-dozen Panther large-format linear line array loudspeakers per side, supported by two cardioid arrays of three 2100‑LFC low-frequency control elements. Ultra-X40 compact point source loudspeakers served as front fills, Leopard compact linear line array loudspeakers and 900-LFC low-frequency control elements provided side fills, and Ultra-X80 point source loudspeakers supported VIP areas. Systems were designed using Meyer Sound’s MAPP 3D system design and prediction tool.

“Due to the success of how everything went last year, there weren’t many necessary changes,” says Peter Diaz, owner of Pete Diaz Productions. “We’re essentially copying and pasting the same MAPP 3D file. It worked.” The Hangar’s metal walls and large windows required careful acoustic management; strategic draping, controlled low-frequency deployment, and precise delay placement resulted in consistent coverage throughout the 1,500-capacity space.