Montreux Jazz Festival Miami Returns

Miami, FL (March 27, 2025)—The Montreux Jazz Festival isn’t just for Montreux anymore. Following last year’s successful branching out to the warmer climes of Miami, Florida, the Montreux Jazz Festival Miami returned earlier this month for a second three-day run at The Hanger at Regatta Harbour. The event sported an enviable lineup featuring Jon Batiste, Janelle Monáe, Chaka Khan, WILLOW, Cimafunk, and an all-star Afro-Cuban jam session, and also had the help of the Montreux Jazz Festival’s longtime Global Official Sound Partner, Meyer Sound.

As a result, this year’s festival marked the Miami debut of Panther, which delivered sound throughout the 20,000-square-foot venue, The Hangar. Pete Diaz Productions collaborated closely with Meyer’s technical team to design and install a sound system that would overcome reflections, manage bass, and optimize coverage throughout the venue. “We tend to use Panther for larger or outdoor venues, but in this case, it really let us push the system harder with fewer boxes while maintaining full clarity,” said Diaz, owner of Pete Diaz Productions.

The main system was anchored by a half-dozen Panther loudspeakers per side, with a pair of cardioid arrays of three 2100‑LFC low-frequency control elements providing bass. A total of nine Ultra‑X40 loudspeakers were used for down fills and delays to ensure full-room coverage, including VIP areas. Meyer Sound’s new Ultra‑X80 point source loudspeakers also made their MJF Miami debut, serving as side fills, supported by 900-LFC low-frequency control elements used as side fills and drum fills.

The festival’s outdoor patio area showcased vinyl-only DJ sets hosted by local vinyl listening bar Dante’s Hi-Fi; the stage was supported by twin stacks of four Leopard compact linear line array loudspeakers and two 900-LFC low-frequency control elements. Both indoor and outdoor stages used MJF-210 and MJF-212A high-power stage monitors, and systems were managed by Galileo Galaxy 816 Network Platforms.

The sold-out success of the second Montreux Jazz Festival Miami highlights its growing momentum, with festival organizers looking ahead to 2026. “Montreux has always been about extraordinary music and an uncompromising commitment to sound quality, and we’re proud to have been part of that tradition for nearly four decades,” says Meyer Sound’s Executive Vice President, Helen Meyer. “This partnership isn’t just about technology—it’s about creating moments where artists and audiences connect on the deepest level. We’re excited to see Montreux thriving in Miami and look forward to many more unforgettable performances ahead.”