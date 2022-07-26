MSG Sphere’s Immersive Sound Technology to Debut in New York

The immersive audio tech slated for the $1.8B MSG Sphere in Las Vegas has been installed in New York City’s Beacon Theatre and will debut in August with two Trey Anastasio concerts.

New York, NY (July 26, 2022)—When Las Vegas’ $1.8 Billion MSG Sphere opens, one of the venue’s calling cards will be its cutting-edge concert audio system, dubbed Sphere Immersive Sound. While the venue won’t open until the second half of 2023, concertgoers will be able to experience Sphere Immersive Sound much sooner, thanks to a new permanent installation of the technology inside New York City’s Beacon Theatre. The new system will make its debut on August 19 and 20, 2022, with a pair of acoustic concerts by Trey Anastasio.

“I was lucky enough to experience a demo of Sphere Immersive Sound, and it’s truly unbelievable,” said Anastasio in a statement. “I am thrilled to be able to debut this cutting-edge technology at the Beacon Theatre, one of my favorite venues in the world.”

Sphere Immersive Sound, created in partnership with German audio company Holoplot, uses audio beamforming technology to create planar waves that provide uniform audio across a venue. The Beacon’s installation will be based around five arrays inside the venue, arranged to direct sound throughout four sections—orchestra, loge, lower balcony and upper balcony. While Anastasio’s August performances will mark the first time that audiences hear the new beamforming technology in use, future events at The Beacon will be able to utilize the Sphere Immersive Sound system as well.

The New York installation is only the beginning, however, as the technology is being further customized and scaled for MSG Sphere in Las Vegas. With approximately 17,500 seats—including 10,000 “immersive seats”—and a scalable capacity up to around 20,000 guests, MSG Sphere at The Venetian will employ a multi-layered audio system equipped with more than 160,000 speakers that will utilize the beamforming technology. The venue will also feature a variety of multi-sensory technologies such as immersive seating, scents and changing temperatures.

Tickets for the Trey Anastasio shows on August 19 and 20 at The Beacon will go on sale Thursday, July 28, 2022 at noon (ET) via Ticketmaster, and in person beginning on Friday, July 29, 2022 at the Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre box offices.