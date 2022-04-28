Nehru Science Centre Looks to the Future

Mumbai’s Nehru Science Centre used its COVID downtime to update its audio system with the help of audio house OdBle.

As part of the audio renovation, OdBle specified an Allen & Heath Avantis 64 channel, 42 bus mixer built around the XCVI FPGA processing core, delivering 96 kHz operation with 0.7ms latency. and is compatible with the full Everything I/O range of audio expander hardware.

The Avantis was called into musical action shortly after installation, mixing a show by Marathi Singer Rahul Deshpande and his band for the annual Vasantotsav event celebrated throughout India.

“The Nehru Science Centre in-house technical team enjoyed the on-site training we delivered and were quickly up and running with the console,” says Jagdish Mutke, senior application engineer at Allen & Heath distributor Sun Infonet. “The staff at NSC appreciated the improved audio quality and ease of operation with the new mixer.”