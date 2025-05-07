Oxford Town Hall Show Recalls Pink Floyd

Oxford, UK (May 7, 2024)—Any time a major band decides to call it quits, there’s a tribute act waiting in the wings to give fans the nostalgic live shows they crave. Some acts do it better than others, but when the right players and behind-the-scenes pros come together, the experience can be magical. That’s certainly what fans of tribute act The Delicate Sound of Pink Floyd look forward to when they catch the 11-piece lineup live.

The UK band, based on the 1988-89 ‘A Delicate Sound of Thunder’ touring band, often takes things to the next level by performing in architecturally impressive venues—such as the group’s recent show inside Oxford Town Hall, a Grade II-listed, late 19th Century building. Adding to the show’s aura was the use of lighting, lazers and a Nexo P.A. and monitor system, provided by Oxford-based Event Production Services.

“We’re using a Nexo GEO M12 front-of-house system,’ said EPS managing director Robert Nisbet. “It’s very quick to rig, it sounds fantastic and its directivity keeps things well controlled within these types of buildings where there’s often hard surfaces everywhere. We’re using Nexo Geo M6 as delays, chosen primarily because they’re so closely voiced to the rest of the Geo M Series, and then we have our stage monitor package which is all based around Nexo’s P+ range. We have a number of P12s on stage and they are just fantastically well controlled. The directivity works really well and gives us lots of separation on stage—and there’s so much headroom. They’re really clear, they’re really loud and they do it without problems with feedback.”

FOH Engineer Asa Holbrook was satisfied with the selection, noting, “Mixing on Nexo has been really good; it’s got the throw and highs that we need, and also a nice tight low end.” Speaking for the band, bass player and lead vocalist James Winnicott said, “After the first show we did, we got about 150 very complimentary emails, with so many people saying the sound was crystal clear. The Nexo gear has been absolutely faultless. The sound is second to none.”

“We’ve bought quite heavily into Nexo” said Nisbet in conclusion. “The voicing across the range is so consistent. It gives us the opportunity to provide really high-quality coverage to a variety of events, from the smallest scale corporate events right through to larger rock and roll shows like this.”