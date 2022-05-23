Parsons Audio Outfits Lynn Veteran’s Memorial Auditorium

Lynn, MA (May 23, 2022)—The 2,000-seat Lynn Veteran’s Memorial Auditorium recently underwent a massive renovation, and as part of the project, Parsons Audio LLC of Wellesley, MA installed a d&b audiotechnik V-Series loudspeaker system. Since it was installed, the system has tackled everything from a local spelling bee to a Pitbull show.

The system consists of eight V8s and a pair of V12s on each array, as well as two cardioid SL-SUBs. Throughout the venue, there are six d&b 10S-D point source loudspeakers under the balcony acting as delays/fills, and four d&b Ti10P speakers as the front fills on stage.

“All three arrays have d&b’s ArraySight lasers on board, that enables us to monitor temperature, humidity and array angle, to calibrate the arrays as accurately as possible,” said Morgan Chasse, VP of Marketing, Parsons Audio. “The system is monitored and controlled from a laptop running d&b’s R1 software.” ArrayCalc was used for designing the system with d&b’s Drew Levy assisting in the design.

“The V-Series is rider-friendly, and we also chose to use SL-SUBs for their compact power, since we could hang just two boxes in the center and have plenty of low frequency energy for the room,” said Chasse. “So far, the system has received compliments from the acts who have used it for how great it sounds.”

Chasse said the main arrays and subs are rigged using a collection of CM Lodestar electric hoists, with an installed eight-channel hoist control system from Motion Labs that can be controlled from the stage.

“As a part of this system, we also installed three hoists to be used for hanging a lighting truss over the pit. The d&b subwoofer array is also using a PY1-MZB-SR5 motor ZBeam and an SFA-16-1100 tilt adapter from Polar Focus, which allows us to use a single hoist for the array, but without allowing it to spin. These parts were also required to hang the sub array in the center of the proscenium, since the structural steel in the ceiling didn’t allow for the hoist configuration we used for the main arrays.” In addition to the d&b loudspeaker systems, a combination of d&b’s 30D and D80 amplifiers have also been installed.

Parsons also installed a Midas M32 LIVE console with a DL32 stage box. The microphone system consists of a Shure ULXD4D receiver and two ULXD2 handheld transmitters included in the rack (by Middle Atlantic), as well as a Pakedge SE-8P4 network switch. Custom plates were installed in the attic, on both sides of the stage, and at front of house. They were built by Entertainment Manufacturing Group (EMG) and allow for patching into the system, as well as including a mix of data, audio, video, and DMX tie lines between the various locations.