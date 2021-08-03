QSC Jungle Cruises into Disney World Premiere

QSC pros designed, built and installed an audio system just for the world premiere of Disney’s new “Jungle Cruise” film.

Anaheim, CA (August 3, 2021) — When the world premiere of Disney’s new Jungle Cruise film starring Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt was held in Disneyland, the event sported an audio system designed, built and installed by QSC.

The high-profile Jungle Cruise premiere was held at the Fantasyland Theater in Disneyland on July 24, 2021, where a team of five QSC designers and technicians helped transform the 5,000-square-foot outdoor amphitheater into a modern movie theater.

Led by QSC product manager and veteran studio/live sound system designer and recording engineer, Jon Graves, the QSC team spent weeks designing and testing the system at an offsite facility, which helped expedite the rapid install over seven after-hours nights in the park.

The QSC team used the Q-SYS Platform to process, route and tune the entire audio system, with the film’s screen channels supported by QSC WideLine line array loudspeakers and Q-SYS CX-Q Series amplifiers. In addition, they utilized the system redundancy capabilities built into the Q-SYS Platform for processing, networking and amplification, along with emergency analog failover.

Anna Csontos, EVP, chief market officer and chief of Staff at QSC, noted, “We are delighted to once again provide Disney with a larger-than-life audio system along with the dedication, expertise and passion that goes into every QSC solution and partnership.”

In turn, Michael Kern, VP, Special Events Production and Technical Services, Walt Disney Studios, remarked, “After we collaborated on the audio solution for the world premiere event of Avengers: Endgame in 2019, we had no doubts about working with QSC for this blockbuster Jungle Cruise premiere event. They once again delivered a flawless system that brought our latest movie to life with unmatched audio performance.”