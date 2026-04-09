Rocking the Lotus Stage at Lollapalooza Chile

Santiago, Chile (April 9, 2026)—Lollapalooza is a worldwide phenomenon and when the Chile edition of the long-running festival returned to Santiago last month, it fielded a lineup packed with big international acts and the country’s own musical heroes, making for an exciting three days that attracted more than 300,000.

The Main Stage hosted big-name draws like Sabrina Carpenter, Tyler, The Creator and Chappell Roan, and to cover the resulting crowds, Recoleta, Chile-based audio provider Olavarria Sonido deployed a full d&b audiotechnik system.

Over at the secondary Lotus Stage, sound was tackled by regional audio provider Chino Santana Refuerzo Sonoro with support from distributor Promusic Chile. Together they deployed a sizable dBTechnologies VIO rig as they ensured the lineup of emerging and local artists were heard by all. Established names like Quilapayún, Mau y Ricky, and Claudio Valenzuela and emerging acts, including La Caravana Mágica and Niebla Niebla, gave it their all on stage and the audio pros were there to match the energy.

The stage’s P.A. was based around 14 VIO L1610 modules used as the main left-right hangs, supported by additional L1610 elements configured as outfills, with dedicated sidefills built from VIO L208 and low-frequency reinforcement provided by VIO S218F subwoofers arranged in a gradient arc. Front coverage was handled by VIO X206s, while the stage itself was supported by a combination of VIO W12T and W15T monitors, complemented by S118 subwoofers for drum fill applications.

System deployment was managed with Aurora Net, controlling processing, alignment and real-time monitoring. This workflow ensured that phase response, timing, and tonal balance remained coherent across the audience area, even as engineers rotated throughout the day and into the evening.

Gabriel Ortega, representing dBTechnologies LatAm onsite, reported afterwards, “At the Lotus Stage, every engineer who came through was genuinely impressed with the dBTechnologies system. The consistency from act to act, and the way it translated across different genres, made it a very reliable platform for both engineers and artists.”