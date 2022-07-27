Rosebar Lounge Rolls with DAS

Washington, D.C. (July 27, 2022)—There’s plenty of places to see in the nation’s capitol, but for something less ostentatious and more exciting than the halls of politics, the Rosebar Lounge is hard to beat. Underlining the rising venue’s attitude is a considerable audio system based around loudspeakers from DAS Audio’s E11EVEN Sound series.

Willy-Tech Services of Miami, FL tackled the installation with both lead engineer and owner/operator Guillermo Rodriguez making it happen. DAS Audio’s John Fiorito designed, managed, and commissioned the new system while Geovanni Ortiz of DAS Audio used Rational Acoustic’s SMAART software for loudspeaker optimization.

Rodriguez explained, “The Rosebar Lounge has a 1,500-square-foot dance space / VIP Lounge area with a capacity for roughly 200 people, along with a 2,000-square-foot heated outside patio area with a bar that can accommodate another 300 people. The venue hosts both live music and DJs; the type of music in the main room can best be described as hip-hop and Top 40, while the outdoor patio features an open-format style.”

For the main room, Fiorito specified four E11EVEN Sound by DAS Audio ES-10 2-way point source loudspeakers. To provide low frequency support, these are augmented by eight E11EVEN Sound ES-212 compact bass-reflex subwoofers. At the DJ booth, the setup includes two E11EVEN Sound ES-10 2-Way point source loudspeakers, along with an ESBR18 passive direct radiation subwoofer.

In the main room, said Rodriguez, “The ES-212 subwoofers provide a very warm, articulate punch. The dual 12-inch enclosures are placed under the VIP seating throughout the inside lounge space. The ES-212 subs have a small footprint and are easily hidden, but they have a powerful presence and people have responded very favorably to the sound they produce.”

Out on the patio, the audio setup includes eight DAS Audio ARTEC-312.96 compact 2-way full-range loudspeaker enclosures, which are augmented by five E11EVEN Sound by DAS Audio ESBR218 high-power passive subwoofers. For signal processing and power amplification, the accompanying equipment rack includes a healthy assortment of E11EVEN Sound by DAS Audio EP-14K2 2-channel power amplifiers with 8800 watts per amplifier. Signal processing for the system includes a BSS Audio BLU-100 signal processor and a BLU-BOB2 Break-Out Box output expander.