Royal Albert Hall Installs New Comms Kit

London, U.K. (June 4, 2025)—London’s Royal Albert Hall has installed a new Riedel Bolero wireless intercom system, continuing the venue’s expansion and upgrade of in-house audio equipment and services.

Ben Evans, audio operations manager at the Royal Albert Hall, noted, “It’s a user-friendly system that gives our clients clear, reliable audio, and it integrates seamlessly with the gear most of them use. The fact that there’s no complex license management was also a significant factor in our decision.”

A 153-year-old venue, the Royal Albert Hall is a highly flexible space with various stage configurations and performance locations. It hosts diverse events, such as rock/pop concerts, orchestral performances, spoken word performances, sports, ballets, ballroom dancing, book launches, and poetry. Events rotate in and out quickly, so the venue requires a communication system that can accommodate the high turnover.

The Royal Albert Hall’s in-house technical services—lighting, rigging, audio, communications—are a selling point for production companies and attract high-profile productions. In 2018, the venue formed an in-house audio team to improve the audience experience. The venue partnered with manufacturer d&b audiotechnik for a permanent PA system, with additional investments in sound desks, microphones and monitors. Then came the communications system.

The Bolero sees daily use as a production communications and talkback system. Communication extends beyond traditional stage teams and show callers. A “shout system” allows FOH and monitor engineers to communicate. Separate communication rings simplify interaction for lighting/show callers, audio teams, and production. The venue can increase the size of the system for complex productions by adding extra rings.

Likewise, when a large-scale event requires more than the 10 wireless packs already in permanent inventory, the venue can scale up by renting additional packs or antennas. For example, the 2024 Olivier Awards needed 30 packs, plus additional Riedel Artist mainframes and panels. In that scenario, the in-house system interfaced with a large Artist setup serving 30-plus users across various site locations.