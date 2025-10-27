SAW Sets Up Caudan Arts Centre Console

Port Louis, Mauritius (October 27, 2025)—The island country of Mauritus, off the coast of East Africa, is a bustling place with a burgeoning performance scene in its capital of Port Louis. To support that, the 431-seat Caudan Arts Centre was founded in 2018 as a cultural hub. Stage Audio Works (SAW) recently helped the venue update its audio with the purchase of a Yamaha DM7 console to better address the needs of productions and corporate events.

“We have a beautiful, high-performance space here at the Caudan Arts Theatre, with excellent acoustics and an exceptional P.A. system,” said Kooshal Dwarka, technical manager and head of Sound at the venue. “Since the very beginning, we have worked closely with Stage Audio Works. When it came time to upgrade our front-of-house kit, I reached out to the SAW team right away.”

Dwarka sought the advice of Stage Audio Works during negotiations on the mixing console upgrade. Whilst they had a good experience with the venue’s Yamaha CL1 and CL3 for more than six years, the in-house team was ready to step up, and Dwarka found himself excited to now make use of the 120 inputs and 48 outputs in a compact console. “The DM7 stood out as the right choice for us,” said Dwarka. “It would have a lot of the features of the Rivage series, in the right size format for us and offered a huge amount of flexibility in terms of user controls and customization.”