SF’s Regency Ballroom Updates with L Series

San Francisco, CA (April 11, 2025)—The Regency Center has been a part of San Francisco’s Lower Nob Hill neighborhood since 2009. While it was first a Masonic Lodge, now it’s a venue that’s all about the sonics, as the central Regency Ballroom, a 1,400-capacity hall with 35-foot ceilings and 22 teardrop chandeliers, has a brand-new L-Acoustics L Series concert sound system.

Since 2008, the venue has been operated by Goldenvoice, the regional affiliate of AEG, which recently elevated the room’s sound quality to match its visual splendor via a new L-Acoustics L Series concert sound system. Installed across four days by the venue’s house audio team, assisted by Sound Image and the L-Acoustics Application team, the new rig is the first permanently installed L Series rig on the West Coast.

The system sports one L-Acoustics L2 flown over one L2D on each side of the stage, all powered by LA7.16i amplified controllers. Bolstering their sound, each side also has a ground-stacked A10 Wide plus one A10 Focus for front-fill. Under the stage are eight KS28 subs driven by a pair of LA12X, with everything controlled via a P1 processor.

Keeping tabs on that new P.A. is a pair of new DiGiCo Quantum225 consoles at the front-of-house and monitor mix positions, each with its own 56-in/32-out SD-Rack, along with an XTA MX36 switcher and Lab.gruppen LMX 48 Lake Processor at FOH.

“The system’s reputation spread like wildfire. Even during peak season, with shows across the city, our PA became the talk of the town. And engineers who’ve mixed on it are unanimous—this rig sets a new standard,” says Regency Ballroom production manager Kelly McDowell. “Our first show with the new rig was Blind Guardian, but the first one where we really opened it up and let it rip was the electronic duo Chase & Status. I had never heard The Ballroom sound like that before! It was amazingly clear and powerful. You could feel the energy in the room and people were loving it.”