St. Louis Muny Enters The Matrix

St. Louis, MO (January 28, 2022)—The Muny outdoor musical amphitheatre is a mainstay of St. Louis summers, hosting theatrical productions in the massive Forest Park venue that seats 11,000. With audio provided by New Jersey’s Masque Sound, the audio system centers around gear from Sennheiser, Neumann, Radial, DiGiCo, Meyer Sound and Eventide, and this past season, the venue added a pair of Allen & Heath’s AHM-64 audio matrixes for speaker processing and time management over Dante.

Sound designer David Patridge specified AHM-64 as the audio hub for the venue, replacing The Muny’s older distribution system with the next-generation 96 kHz 64×64 Audio Matrix Processors. Utilizing the 64×64 channel Dante option card allows AHM-64 to connect to amplifiers, microphones and other devices on a Dante network, including third-party audio consoles within the existing system design. “The AHM provides seamless connectivity to Dante and fits into an audio over IP system well,” he noted.

AHM-64 deploys next-generation FPGA technology and a 96 kHz sample rate, and offers a 8-band PEQ, gate, compressor and delay on all input channels, and 8-band PEQ / 30-band GEQ, compressor, ANC, source selector, limiter and delay on all zone outputs.

AHM System Manager software and AHM-64’s architecture aid configuration. “The AHM-64 user interface is extremely intuitive and clear,” says Patridge. “With AHM System Manager on a Mac or PC, we can easily handle sound management, paging, audio distribution, and speaker processing roles as needed. It’s a great system that we’ve put at the heart of the audio design at The Muny.”