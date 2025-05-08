Supporting a Visual Autobiography of James Cameron

Turin, Italy (May 8, 2025)—A gorgeous film starts its visual journey as a series of images, and that’s proven by The Art of James Cameron, a new exhibition at Italy’s Museo Nazionale del Cinema, located inside Turin’s renowned architectural landmark, Mole Antonelliana. Helping bring those images to life for every museum visitor is a meticulous sound design delivered by dBTechnologies’ IS passive installation series speakers.

Cameron, the writer/director behind films like The Terminator, Avatar, Aliens and Titanic, is profiled in this “autobiography through art,” to quote Cameron’s own words. The exhibition unfolds across six thematic sections and showcases drawings, paintings, costumes, photographs made or adapted by Cameron himself and more.

The exhibition was developed by creative studio MYBOSSWAS, as was the sound design, with implementation and operational support from DADA Servizi Musicali. Quadraphonic configurations present the sound through four channels, resulting in a wider dynamic range, allowing for more detailed and nuanced sound reproduction across six audio stations distributed along the museum’s spiral path. Each station is defined by an original track and a unique sonic identity.

Each of the six multichannel listening stations positioned along the helical path deploys four IS4T units mounted on brackets with additional two IS25T-WP units providing sound for the exhibit entry area.

The soundscape was composed by creative lead Giorgio Ferrero and Rodolfo Mongitore and presented on dBTechnologies’ IS series loudspeakers. “We needed highly directive speakers able to define the sonic space precisely without interfering with adjacent stations,” Ferrero explains. “The quadraphonic setup proved optimal as the IS series speakers are visually discreet and naturally blend into the museum space, while delivering enough sound pressure level with excellent acoustic dispersion control Their flexibility makes them ideal for multichannel installations, and I would confidently use them again in other exhibition settings.”