Sweetwater Music Hall Opts for Artist Connection

Sonoma County, CA (February 6, 2023)—Sweetwater Music Hall in Mill Valley, CA, which has been described as a “jewel of America” by agents and musicians, has selected Artist Connection as its vendor of choice for streaming the venue’s live shows and archive of historic concerts.

Over the past 50 years, the venue has hosted artists across all genres, including Bonnie Raitt, Jerry Garcia, Bob Weir, Carlos Santana, John Lee Hooker, Ramblin’ Jack Elliott, Mavis Staples, Elvis Costello, Ty Segall, Gaby Moreno, Los Lobos and many more. With Artist Connection, both the archives of these shows and future shows will be available via the app on iOS, Android and desktop.

“Obviously, nothing replaces the experience of seeing an artist live,” says Maria Hoppe, executive director of Sweetwater Music Hall, “but for various reasons, one can’t always be there at that moment. We wanted to create a way to deliver our shows to audiences globally and enable music fans to relive great shows on demand via our archives. For this, we insisted on a platform that delivers the best audio and video experience that our artists expect, and our fans and patrons appreciate. Only Artist Connection allows us to stream in high-resolution video and immersive audio, as well as provide for our online VOD archive.”

According to Michael Wilson, the hall’s production manager, “We are committed to giving artists and patrons a one-of-a-kind concert experience that is unique to our special venue. Sound quality and the technology behind it has been an important part of that experience since moving to our current location 11 years ago. In that same tradition, this platform extends our audience globally with the fidelity and quality people associate with Sweetwater Music Hall. A simple, high-performance video/audio player for phones and for desktop browsers, with VOD so people can catch shows live or archived in HD no matter their time-zone or timing is huge.”

Artist Connection, owned by California-based Streamsoft, marries stereo or immersive audio and high-resolution video on a platform with built-in e-commerce capabilities, allowing venues — from small clubs to concert halls to houses of worship and beyond — to profit from streamed events and subscriptions.