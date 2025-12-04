Switzerland’s First Sound Dome Opens

Wildhaus-Alt St. Johann, Switzerland (December 4, 2025)—Established 20 years ago, Klangweg, a walking trail featuring 27 art and sound installations, has since evolved into Switzerland’s first sound dome, which is equipped with 33 Genelec Smart IP loudspeakers

Set against the backdrop of the Swiss Alps, cultural center Klangwelt Toggenburg offers a blend of architecture, nature and sound. The new Klanghaus and Peter Roth Resonance Centre—which houses Klangdom, the sound dome—enable visitors to engage with sound in a new way. Klangdom celebrates sound by capturing textures and rhythms typically found only in nature—from overtone singing to whistling wind—designed through 3D recordings and spatial compositions to immerse listeners in the sonic environment of Toggenburg.

The project was spearheaded by Idee und Klang, a Swiss audio design company with a history of collaboration with Klangwelt. “We developed the technical concept, alongside Arev Imer, a freelance audio engineer,” says Ramon De Marco, sound sceneographer at Idee und Klang. “Due to the architectural and acoustical complexities of the dome, a sound system was needed that could overcome these challenges. We specified Genelec from the very beginning.”

The dome consists of three metal rings mounted with loudspeakers to create a dynamic listening environment. The rings offered limited cable access, causing unexpected complexities. “Due to the motion of the rings, careful acoustic planning was essential to achieving the desired result. The Smart IP models proved invaluable thanks to their single-cable design,” reveals De Marco.

A total of 33 4430 Smart IP loudspeakers were installed in the Klangdom. “I’ve been familiar with Genelec loudspeakers for a while,” freelance engineer Imer remarks. “I was excited to work with the 4430 model, particularly due to its Dante and AES67 networking capabilities.” Eight 4430s were mounted on each of the top and bottom rings, while 16 were mounted on a larger ring in the middle. A central ‘Voice of God’ loudspeaker was installed at the top of the dome.

“Using Dante Controller and Virtual Soundcard, we identified, named, and routed the loudspeakers, and with the help of Smart IP Manager, we achieved a flat frequency response complementing the room’s acoustic treatment,” Imer reports.