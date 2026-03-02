The Schott Opts for New Audio System

Columbus, OH (March 2, 2026)—Ohio State University’s Schottenstein Center is the largest arena in the Big Ten Conference, able to host 20,000 screaming Buckeyes fans, concerts and more. Recently the facility underwent a major audio refresh to keep the sound clean and mean.

The project, completed just ahead of this year’s college sports season and including an Adamson P.A. system, was designed by Richmond, Virginia-based Anthony James Partners, with installation and integration done via Champaign, Illinois-based C.V. Lloyde Audiovisual.

“This project was a huge step forward for the Center’s in-house production team,” states C.V. Lloyde project manager Jared Miller. “They had been working with a sound system and console that were probably 15 years old, so it really brought the venue up to date.”

Along with the new P.A. is a DiGiCo Quantum225 front-of-house audio console paired with a DQ-Rack for Dante-connected I/O and processing. Miller notes its connection to the DiGiCo desk via a DMI-DANTE card means that all rack inputs and outputs can be accessed at both 48 kHz and 96 kHz. “The console and the DQ-Rack are a great combination for a venue like this,” he says.

Jack Covert, vice president of Anthony James Partners, the consultant on the renovation of the venue’s sound system, says their recommendation of the DiGiCo Quantum225 was made early on in the process. “DiGiCo is our ‘go-to’ for large arena and stadium-level sound systems because of its reliability and superior performance,” he says. “The Quantum225 was our first choice here.”