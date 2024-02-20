Upgraded P.A. for Multiple Eagle Brook Campuses

Centerville, MN (February 20, 2024)—After Colorado’s Summit Integrated Systems organized a four-brand “shoot-out” comparison for a proposed P.A. for Eagle Brook Church’s newest location in Ham Lake, Minn., the church upgraded the sound systems in five of its 11 locations with a variety of L-Acoustics A10, A15i, and K3i systems.

Hosting a weekly audience averaging 20,000, plus another 25,000 online, the church places high importance on its sound quality, evidenced by its music ministry having its own Spotify channel and a previous “rider-ready” touring-class sound system in its worship space.

Following the installation of an L-Acoustics A10 system at Ham Lake, Eagle Brook also installed a K3i system at its Woodbury campus, together with A15i systems at its century-old church building in downtown Minneapolis and the church’s White Bear and Apple Valley locations.

“They wanted sonic consistency from campus to campus,” says Deron Yevoli, Director of Projects and Engineering at Summit. “Only L-Acoustics could give them consistent tonality across a product range that allows them to choose the right product for a specific space and room in each church while still having the same sonic signature that lets you know you are in an Eagle Brook church,” he says. “That’s an accomplishment.”