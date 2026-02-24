Venue P.A. Upgraded at Canada’s Wonderland

Vaughan, Canada (February 24, 2026)—There’s plenty to do at Canada’s Wonderland, one of the largest theme parks in North America, and that includes kicking back and taking in a show at the 1,200-seat Canterbury Theatre. The venue recently replaced its audio system for the first time in more than 30 years, and taking care of the job was Apex Sound & Light.

“We have strong relationships with the design and AV teams at Canada’s Wonderland, built over years of collaboration,” commented Elizabeth Woods, sales manager for Apex Sound & Light, “so it was natural for Apex to work with them on the Canterbury upgrade. They not only wanted to get their audio system into the 21st century, but they wanted it to sound amazing; they wanted full coverage at every seat, they wanted crystal clear voice intelligibility and they wanted every performance to deliver an impact. That’s where d&b audiotechnik came in.”

The new house system is based around d&b audiotechnik A-Series Augmented Arrays and B22-SUB Subwoofers. The main left and right hang each have four A-Series ALi90 Augmented Array loudspeakers, and adjacent to them are B22 subwoofers, one per side, ground-stacked because of needs to change configurations based on performance requirements. Front fills are addressed by four 44S point source loudspeakers, which are recessed into the stage itself. The entire system is powered by three 40D amplifiers.

“A-Series was ideal. It sits in this hybrid space, where it can work like a point source, but give you the surgical acoustic control of a line array,” said Peter Howell, area manager – technical services for Canada’s Wonderland. “We also wanted something we could turn on and have it work consistently. A system that summer interns could run without needing to play around with settings, and integrating the new system with the park’s existing infrastructure was key. d&b was a nice fit because it was tailored towards the Canterbury entertainment venue but still integrates nicely into the Q-SYS ecosystem that we use throughout the park.”