Fort Worth, TX (February 14, 2022)—Yorkville Sound hangs at Filthy McNasty’s Saloon—or to be more specific, Yorkville Sound hangs are used at Filthy McNasty’s Saloon. A bevy of loudspeakers by the Canadian pro audio manufacturer can now be found inside the long-running watering hole, located in the heart of the Fort Worth Stockyards National Historic District.

Built in 1920, the building housing Filthy McNasty’s has housed numerous saloons over the years, but the current one with the unforgettable sobriquet has been there since 1978. The live music venue has been family-owned for three generations, and today it remains a must-visit stop when hitting the high-traffic Stockyards district.

Regional integrator DFW Speaker Repair recently outfitted the venue with a pair of Yorkville Sound SA221S Synergy Array Series Dual 21″ Powered Portable Subwoofers, along with four PSA1 Paraline Series 46″ Compact Array Loudspeakers and then another four PS12P 12″ Parasource Powered Loudspeakers. All of those boxes have since been put to good use nightly by the venue’s ongoing parade of regional touring music acts and cover bands, brought in nto entertain locals and tourists alike.

Filthy McNasty’s owner, Dan Cunningham, chose the gear with his customers and business in mind: “ You never can tell. Lots of things happen at small venues in tourist areas that surprise me. It’s not unusual for other members of well-known bands to come in just to hear good local artists, then feed their experience on to others that it’s a good place to catch good local artists. We never charge a cover charge and I’m 100 percent sure having great sound is really appreciated by most all customers. Both go a long way in retaining customers, and customer dwell time is key to our bottom line. It all goes a long way in building a good reputation.”