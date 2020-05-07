18th Annual G.A.N.G. Award Winners: Best in Videogame Sound

The premier awards show for the best in videogame sound, presented by the Game Audio Network Guild, was streamed for the first time, live on Twitch.tv and co-hosted by composers Cody Matthew Johnson and Wilbert Roget, II.

Los Angeles, CA (May 6, 2020) — The Game Audio Network Guild (G..A.N.G.) is thrilled to announce the winners for their 18th annual G.A.N.G. Awards. For the first time, the G.A.N.G. Awards were streamed live on Twitch.tv and featured a pre- and post-show. The Awards were co-hosted by composers Cody Matthew Johnson and Wilbert Roget, II.

For 18 years, the G.A.N.G. Awards has recognized the very best in game audio excellence. Some of the highlights this year include a pre-show interview with voiceover artist Mike Shapiro (“Half-Life: Alyx”) along with post-show interviews with winners, game publishers and developers from around the globe. “Death Stranding” swept the awards show, taking home a total of six awards.

Said G.A.N.G. President Brian Schmidt, “In this our 18th year, we again recognize the highest achievements in game music, sound and dialogue. We are also excited to round out our indie categories with the new Best Dialogue for an Indie Game award, helping recognize the amazing work done by the smallest of teams. Although the show is online this year, the spirit of community of the Game Audio Network Guild continues unabated.”

G.A.N.G. Co-Host Wilbert Roget II stated, “It was an honor to co-host the awards show and Post-Show with Cody, and discuss the processes and motivations behind last year’s best-sounding games with the creators themselves. Nothing can beat the friendships and camaraderie that the G.A.N.G. Awards has provided in years past. I hope that the live Pre-Show, Post-Show, and winner interviews served to inspire the game audio community just the same!”

Co-Host Cody Matthew Johnson said, “The G.A.N.G. Awards are the biggest spotlight for the game audio industry, where top talent from around the world are honored and recognized for their masterful contributions to last year’s favorite games. It was a privilege to participate in this year’s events, and help celebrate the winners.”

Said G.A.N.G. Executive Director Savina Ciaramella, “G.A.N.G. is a unique and special organization. The members truly like each other and help one another to succeed, despite the fierce competition in this industry. I feel privileged to work behind the scenes supporting our members, sponsors and partners from around the world, and look forward to seeing everyone in person next year.”

And the winners are…

Audio of The Year

Death Stranding – Kojima Productions – WINNER

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order – Respawn Entertainment/Electronic Arts

Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare (2019) – Infinity Ward

Mortal Kombat 11 – NetherRealm Studios

Borderlands 3 – Gearbox Software

Sound Design of the Year

Death Stranding – Kojima Productions – WINNER

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order – Respawn Entertainment/Electronic Arts

Borderlands 3 – Gearbox Software

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (2019) – Infinity Ward

Mortal Kombat 11 – NetherRealm Studios

Best Dialogue

Death Stranding – Kojima Productions – WINNER

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (2019) – Infinity Ward

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order – Respawn Entertainment/Electronic Arts

Gears 5 – The Coalition

Control – Remedy Entertainment

Best Original Instrumental

Erica “Know Thyself” (Austin Wintory) – Flavourworks – WINNER

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order – Respawn Entertainment/Electronic Arts

Bee Simulator – Varsav Game Studios

Mortal Kombat 11 – NetherRealm Studios

Control – Remedy

Music of the Year

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (Gordy Haab and Stephen Barton) – Respawn – WINNER

Entertainment/Electronic Arts

Erica – Flavourworks

Fantastic Creatures – Blue Callisto

Undersea – Magic Leap Studios

Borderlands 3 – Gearbox Software

Rend – Frostkeep Studios

Best Cinematic / Cutscene Audio

Death Stranding – Kojima Productions – WINNER

World of Warcraft: Battle For Azeroth Patch 8.25 – Blizzard Entertainment

Concrete Genie – Pixelopus

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order – Reason Entertainment/Electronic Arts

Destiny 2: Shadowkeep – Bungie

Gears 5 – The Coalition

Best Dialogue for an Indie Game

Golem – Highwire Games LLC – WINNER

Dance of Death: Du Lac & Fey – Salix Games

Deliver Us The Moon – KeokeN Interactive

Best Music for an Indie Game

Bee Simulator (Mikolai Stroinski) – Varsav Game Studios – WINNER

Sky: Children of the Light – thatgamecompany

Astrologaster – Nyamyam

Outer Wilds – Mobius Digital

Slay the Spire – MegaCrit

Best Sound Design in a Casual/Social Game

Call of Duty: Mobile – TiMi Studios/ Activision – WINNER

Hearthstone: Saviors of Uldum – Blizzard Entertainment

Kine – Chump Squad

Honor of Kings 2.0 – TiMi Studios

Grindstone – Capybara Games

Sky: Children of the Light- thatgamecompany

Best Music for a Casual / Social Game

Honor of Kings 2.0 – TiMi Studios – WINNER

Sky: Children of the Light – thatgamecompany

Astrologaster – Nyamyam

Bee Simulator – Varsav Game Studios

Hearthstone: Rise of Shadows – Blizzard Entertainment

Best Original Choral Composition

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order – “Cordova’s Theme” (Gordy Haab and Stephen Barton) – Respawn Entertainment/Electronic Arts – WINNER

Astrologaster – Nyamyam

Rend – Frostkeep Studios

Sid Meier’s Civilization VI: Gathering Storm – Firaxis Games

Elsinore – Golden Glitch Studios

Best Sound Design for an Indie Game

Deliver Us The Moon – KeokeN Interactive – WINNER

Golem – Highwire Games

Knights & Bikes – Foam Sword

Astroneer – System Era Softworks

Hunt: Showdown – Crytek

Best Interactive Score

Erica (Austin Wintory) – Flavourworks – WINNER

Outer Wilds – Mobius Digital

Concrete Genie – Pixelopus

Death Stranding – Kojima Productions

Borderlands 3 – Gearbox Software

Best Original Song

League of Legends “Giants” (Jared Lee, Jessica Karpov, Kole Hicks, Umar Ibrahim) – Riot Games – WINNER

“BB’s Theme” from Death Stranding – Kojima Productions

“Saudade” from Resident Evil 2 – Capcom

“Fair as a Rose” from Elsinore – Golden Glitch Studios

“Days Gone Quiet” from Days Gone – SIE Bend Studio

“Constellation” from Sky: Children of the Light – thatgamecompany

Best Original Soundtrack Album

Death Stranding (Ludvig Forssell) – Kojima Productions – WINNER

Erica – Flavourworks

Bee Simulator – Varsav Game Studios

Sid Meier’s Civilization VI: Gathering Storm – Firaxis Games

Control – Remedy Entertainment

Elsinore – Golden Glitch Studios

Sole – Gossamer Games

Best Audio Mix

(Tie) Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (2019) – Infinity Ward – WINNER

(Tie) Death Stranding – Kojima Productions – WINNER

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order – Respawn Entertainment/Electronic Arts

Borderlands 3 – Gearbox Software

Apex Legends – Respawn Entertainment

Concrete Genie – Pixelopus

Control – Remedy Entertainment

Best Virtual Reality Audio

Journey of the Gods – WINNER

Dragons: Flight Academy -DreamWorks

How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World Virtual Tour

Undersea

Blood and Truth

Vacation Simulator

Best Game Audio Publication, Presentation, or Broadcast

100 Unusual, Novel, Surprising Ways to be a Better Sound Designer in Video Games – Rob Bridgett – WINNER

Thoughts on Game Audio History – Kenneth C M Young

Lydia Andrew: The audio of assassination – John Broomhall/Resolution Magazine

Guide: How to Survive a Game Audio Layoff – Insights from Damian Kastbauer – Jennifer Walden and Asbjoern Andersen

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare – Infinity Ward

Best Game Music Cover/ Remix

Chrono Trigger “The Trial” (John Robert Matz, Producer) – WINNER

Borderlands 3 – Gearbox, Finishing Move Inc

Mario Kart 64 – John Stacy

Suikoden II KDET – Arranged and Conducted by Kentaro Sato

Donkey Kong Country – Ross Casey

G.A.N.G. / MAGFest People’s Choice Award

Cadence of Hyrule – WINNER

Breakout Talent Award

Laryssa Okada (Composer) – WINNER

Distinguished Service Award

Emmanuel Lagumbay (G.A.N.G. Communications Director) – WINNER

G.A.N.G. Recognition Award

Guy Whitmore (Composer) – WINNER

ABOUT GAME AUDIO NETWORK GUILD

Game Audio Network Guild (G.A.N.G.) is a global non-profit organization founded in 2002 by game industry veterans and is the leading organization for those involved in-game audio including music, sound design, dialogue, and game development. Their mission is to support members through networking, education, advocacy, and recognition. Most importantly, G.A.N.G. is a community where people can learn, share and grow. For more information please visit: audiogang.org