18th Annual G.A.N.G. Award Winners: Best in Videogame Sound

Los Angeles, CA (May 6, 2020) — The Game Audio Network Guild (G..A.N.G.) is thrilled to announce the winners for their 18th annual G.A.N.G. Awards. For the first time, the G.A.N.G. Awards were streamed live on Twitch.tv and featured a pre- and post-show. The Awards were co-hosted by composers Cody Matthew Johnson and Wilbert Roget, II.
For 18 years, the G.A.N.G. Awards has recognized the very best in game audio excellence. Some of the highlights this year include a pre-show interview with voiceover artist Mike Shapiro (“Half-Life: Alyx”) along with post-show interviews with winners, game publishers and developers from around the globe. “Death Stranding” swept the awards show, taking home a total of six awards.
Said G.A.N.G. President Brian Schmidt, “In this our 18th year, we again recognize the highest achievements in game music, sound and dialogue. We are also excited to round out our indie categories with the new Best Dialogue for an Indie Game award, helping recognize the amazing work done by the smallest of teams. Although the show is online this year, the spirit of community of the Game Audio Network Guild continues unabated.”
G.A.N.G. Co-Host Wilbert Roget II stated, “It was an honor to co-host the awards show and Post-Show with Cody, and discuss the processes and motivations behind last year’s best-sounding games with the creators themselves. Nothing can beat the friendships and camaraderie that the G.A.N.G. Awards has provided in years past. I hope that the live Pre-Show, Post-Show, and winner interviews served to inspire the game audio community just the same!”
Co-Host Cody Matthew Johnson said, “The G.A.N.G. Awards are the biggest spotlight for the game audio industry, where top talent from around the world are honored and recognized for their masterful contributions to last year’s favorite games. It was a privilege to participate in this year’s events, and help celebrate the winners.”
Said G.A.N.G. Executive Director Savina Ciaramella, “G.A.N.G. is a unique and special organization. The members truly like each other and help one another to succeed, despite the fierce competition in this industry. I feel privileged to work behind the scenes supporting our members, sponsors and partners from around the world, and look forward to seeing everyone in person next year.”
And the winners are…
Audio of The Year
Death Stranding – Kojima Productions – WINNER
Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order – Respawn Entertainment/Electronic Arts
Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare (2019) – Infinity Ward
Mortal Kombat 11 – NetherRealm Studios
Borderlands 3 – Gearbox Software
Sound Design of the Year
Death Stranding – Kojima Productions – WINNER
Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order – Respawn Entertainment/Electronic Arts
Borderlands 3 – Gearbox Software
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (2019) – Infinity Ward
Mortal Kombat 11 – NetherRealm Studios
Best Dialogue
Death Stranding – Kojima Productions – WINNER
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (2019) – Infinity Ward
Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order – Respawn Entertainment/Electronic Arts
Gears 5 – The Coalition
Control – Remedy Entertainment
Best Original Instrumental
Erica “Know Thyself” (Austin Wintory) – Flavourworks – WINNER
Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order – Respawn Entertainment/Electronic Arts
Bee Simulator – Varsav Game Studios
Mortal Kombat 11 – NetherRealm Studios
Control – Remedy
Music of the Year
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (Gordy Haab and Stephen Barton) – Respawn – WINNER
Entertainment/Electronic Arts
Erica – Flavourworks
Fantastic Creatures – Blue Callisto
Undersea – Magic Leap Studios
Borderlands 3 – Gearbox Software
Rend – Frostkeep Studios
Best Cinematic / Cutscene Audio
Death Stranding – Kojima Productions – WINNER
World of Warcraft: Battle For Azeroth Patch 8.25 – Blizzard Entertainment
Concrete Genie – Pixelopus
Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order – Reason Entertainment/Electronic Arts
Destiny 2: Shadowkeep – Bungie
Gears 5 – The Coalition
Best Dialogue for an Indie Game
Golem – Highwire Games LLC – WINNER
Dance of Death: Du Lac & Fey – Salix Games
Deliver Us The Moon – KeokeN Interactive
Best Music for an Indie Game
Bee Simulator (Mikolai Stroinski) – Varsav Game Studios – WINNER
Sky: Children of the Light – thatgamecompany
Astrologaster – Nyamyam
Outer Wilds – Mobius Digital
Slay the Spire – MegaCrit
Best Sound Design in a Casual/Social Game
Call of Duty: Mobile – TiMi Studios/ Activision – WINNER
Hearthstone: Saviors of Uldum – Blizzard Entertainment
Kine – Chump Squad
Honor of Kings 2.0 – TiMi Studios
Grindstone – Capybara Games
Sky: Children of the Light- thatgamecompany
Best Music for a Casual / Social Game
Honor of Kings 2.0 – TiMi Studios – WINNER
Sky: Children of the Light – thatgamecompany
Astrologaster – Nyamyam
Bee Simulator – Varsav Game Studios
Hearthstone: Rise of Shadows – Blizzard Entertainment
Best Original Choral Composition
Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order – “Cordova’s Theme” (Gordy Haab and Stephen Barton) – Respawn Entertainment/Electronic Arts – WINNER
Astrologaster – Nyamyam
Rend – Frostkeep Studios
Sid Meier’s Civilization VI: Gathering Storm – Firaxis Games
Elsinore – Golden Glitch Studios
Best Sound Design for an Indie Game
Deliver Us The Moon – KeokeN Interactive – WINNER
Golem – Highwire Games
Knights & Bikes – Foam Sword
Astroneer – System Era Softworks
Hunt: Showdown – Crytek
Best Interactive Score
Erica (Austin Wintory) – Flavourworks – WINNER
Outer Wilds – Mobius Digital
Concrete Genie – Pixelopus
Death Stranding – Kojima Productions
Borderlands 3 – Gearbox Software
Best Original Song
League of Legends “Giants” (Jared Lee, Jessica Karpov, Kole Hicks, Umar Ibrahim) – Riot Games – WINNER
“BB’s Theme” from Death Stranding – Kojima Productions
“Saudade” from Resident Evil 2 – Capcom
“Fair as a Rose” from Elsinore – Golden Glitch Studios
“Days Gone Quiet” from Days Gone – SIE Bend Studio
“Constellation” from Sky: Children of the Light – thatgamecompany
Best Original Soundtrack Album
Death Stranding (Ludvig Forssell) – Kojima Productions – WINNER
Erica – Flavourworks
Bee Simulator – Varsav Game Studios
Sid Meier’s Civilization VI: Gathering Storm – Firaxis Games
Control – Remedy Entertainment
Elsinore – Golden Glitch Studios
Sole – Gossamer Games
Best Audio Mix
(Tie) Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (2019) – Infinity Ward – WINNER
(Tie) Death Stranding – Kojima Productions – WINNER
Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order – Respawn Entertainment/Electronic Arts
Borderlands 3 – Gearbox Software
Apex Legends – Respawn Entertainment
Concrete Genie – Pixelopus
Control – Remedy Entertainment
Best Virtual Reality Audio
Journey of the Gods – WINNER
Dragons: Flight Academy -DreamWorks
How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World Virtual Tour
Undersea
Blood and Truth
Vacation Simulator
Best Game Audio Publication, Presentation, or Broadcast
100 Unusual, Novel, Surprising Ways to be a Better Sound Designer in Video Games – Rob Bridgett – WINNER
Thoughts on Game Audio History – Kenneth C M Young
Lydia Andrew: The audio of assassination – John Broomhall/Resolution Magazine
Guide: How to Survive a Game Audio Layoff – Insights from Damian Kastbauer – Jennifer Walden and Asbjoern Andersen
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare – Infinity Ward
Best Game Music Cover/ Remix
Chrono Trigger “The Trial” (John Robert Matz, Producer) – WINNER
Borderlands 3 – Gearbox, Finishing Move Inc
Mario Kart 64 – John Stacy
Suikoden II KDET – Arranged and Conducted by Kentaro Sato
Donkey Kong Country – Ross Casey
G.A.N.G. / MAGFest People’s Choice Award
Cadence of Hyrule – WINNER
Breakout Talent Award
Laryssa Okada (Composer) – WINNER
Distinguished Service Award
Emmanuel Lagumbay (G.A.N.G. Communications Director) – WINNER
G.A.N.G. Recognition Award
Guy Whitmore (Composer) – WINNER
ABOUT GAME AUDIO NETWORK GUILD
Game Audio Network Guild (G.A.N.G.) is a global non-profit organization founded in 2002 by game industry veterans and is the leading organization for those involved in-game audio including music, sound design, dialogue, and game development. Their mission is to support members through networking, education, advocacy, and recognition. Most importantly, G.A.N.G. is a community where people can learn, share and grow. For more information please visit: audiogang.org