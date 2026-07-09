2026 Emmy Award Nominations for Sound and Music Announced

Nominations for the 78th Emmy Awards, including the categories of outstanding sound editing and sound mixing, have been announced.

Los Angeles, CA (July 9, 2026)—The Television Academy has announced the nominations for the 78th Emmy Awards, including the categories of outstanding sound editing and sound mixing across a variety of program formats.

While the nominations were announced July 8, Final-Round Voting for Television Academy members begins August 17 and concludes August 26 at 10 PM.

The Creative Arts Emmy Awards will be handed out across two nights—September 5 and 6, 2026. The 78th Emmy Awards will air live on NBC and Peacock on Monday, September 14, (8:00-11:00 PM EDT), and will be hosted by actress Mariska Hargitay.

And the sound and music nominees are….

Outstanding Sound Editing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (One Hour)

Alien: Earth • Neverland • FX/Hulu • FX Productions

Lee Gilmore, MPSE, Co-Supervising Sound Editor

Bradley North, MPSE, Co-Supervising Sound Editor

Chris Terhune, MPSE, Sound Designer

Nolan McNaughton, MPSE, Sound Designer

Justin M. Davey, MPSE, Sound Designer

Byron Wilson, MPSE, Dialogue Editor

Tim Walston, MPSE, Sound Effects Editor

Matt “Smokey” Cloud, MPSE, Sound Editor

Beso Kacharava, MPSE, Supervising Foley Editor

Ben Schor, MPSE, Music Editor

Biko Gogaladze, Foley Artist

The Boys • Blood And Bone • Prime Video • Amazon MGM Studios, Sony Pictures Television with Kripke Enterprises, Original

Film, and Point Grey Pictures

Wade Barnett, MPSE, Supervising Sound Editor

Ryan Briley, Dialogue Editor

Russell Topal, MPSE, Sound Effects Editor/Sound Designer

Luis Galdames, MPSE, Sound Effects Editor

Lisle Engle, Foley Editor

Christopher Brooks, Music Editor

Joe Sabella, Foley Artist

Jesi Ruppel, Foley Artist

Fallout • The Strip • Prime Video • Amazon MGM Studios and Kilter Films in association with Bethesda Game Studios and Bethesda Softworks

Sue Gamsaragan Cahill, Co-Supervising Sound Editor

Daniel Colman, MPSE, Co-Supervising Sound Editor

Joseph Fraioli, MPSE, Sound Designer

Jane Boegel-Koch, Dialogue Editor

Sara Bencivenga, ADR Editor

James Parnell, MPSE, Sound Effects Editor

Randall Guth, Foley Editor

Christopher Kaller, Music Editor

Pamela Kahn, MPSE, Foley Artist

Dominique Decaudain, Foley Artist

Alex Ullrich, MPSE, Foley Artist

Spider-Noir • The Man In The Mask • MGM+/Prime Video • Sony Pictures Television, Amazon MGM Studios, Marvel Studios

Ethan Beigel, MPSE, Co-Supervising Sound Editor

Andy Sisul, Co-Supervising Sound Editor/Sound Designer

Will Digby, MPSE, Sound Designer

Ryan Collins, Sound Designer

Arielle McGrail, Dialogue Editor

Caitlin Lutenske, Sound Effects Editor

DeVaughn Watts, MPSE, Music Editor

Sanaa Kelley, MPSE, Foley Artist

Matt Salib, Foley Artist

Stranger Things • Chapter Eight: The Rightside Up • Netflix • Upside Down Pictures & 21 Laps Entertainment for Netflix

Craig Henighan, Co-Supervising Sound Editor

William Files, MPSE, Co-Supervising Sound Editor

Dave Grimaldi, Sound Designer

Lee Gilmore, MPSE, Sound Designer

Ryan Cole, Supervising Dialogue/ADR Editor

Polly McKinnon, Dialogue Editor

Emma Present, Dialogue Editor

Angelo Palazzo, Sound Effects Editor

Katie Halliday, Sound Effects Editor

Christopher Bonis, Sound Effects Editor

Nick Interlandi, Sound Effects Editor

Matt “Smokey” Cloud, MPSE, Sound Editor

Gina Wark, Foley Editor

Lena Glikson, Music Editor

David Klotz, Music Editor

Steve Baine, Foley Artist

Outstanding Sound Editing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (Half-Hour) And Animation

A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms • In The Name Of The Mother • HBO Max • HBO in association with GRRM and Friendly Wolf Pictures

Alastair Sirkett, MPSE, Supervising Sound Editor

Martin Cantwell, Sound Designer

Michele Woods, MPSE, Dialogue Editor

Adéle Fletcher, ADR Editor

Ruth Knight, Sound Effects Editor

Neil Stemp, Music Editor

Barnaby Smyth, Foley Artist

Rebecca Glover, Foley Artist

Murderbot • All Systems Red • Apple TV • Paramount Television Studios in association with Apple

Tyler Whitham, MPSE, Co-Supervising Sound Editor

Danielle McBride, MPSE, Co-Supervising Sound Editor

Ève Corrêa-Guedes, Dialogue Editor

Craig MacLellan, Sound Effects Editor

Marcelle Simpson, Music Editor

Nicholas Fitzgerald, Music Editor

John Elliot, Foley Artist

Predator: Killer Of Killers • Hulu • 20th Century Studios

Chris Terhune, MPSE, Co-Supervising Sound Editor

William Files, MPSE, Co-Supervising Sound Editor

James Miller, Sound Designer

Justin M. Davey, MPSE, Sound Designer

Lee Gilmore, MPSE, Sound Designer

Jessie Spense, Supervising Dialogue/ADR Editor

Daniel DiPrima, Music Editor

Stephen Perone, Music Editor

Adam DeCoster, Foley Artist

Noel Vought, Foley Artist

Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord • Chapter 10: The Dark Lord • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.

David W. Collins, Supervising Sound Editor

Kevin Bolen, Sound Effects Editor

Bill Rudolph, Sound Effects Editor

Michael Brinkman, Sound Effects Editor

Frank Rinella, Foley Editor

Kimberly Patrick, Foley Editor

Widow’s Bay • What To Expect On Your Trip • Apple TV • Apple Studios / Chum Films

Matt Yocum, MPSE, Co-Supervising Sound Editor

Sang Kim, Co-Supervising Sound Editor

Goeun Everett, Sound Effects Editor

Ryan Sullivan, Sound Effects Editor

Nate Underkuffler, Music Editor

Leslie Bloome, Foley Artist

Shaun Brennan, Foley Artist

Outstanding Sound Editing For A Limited Or Anthology Series, Movie Or Special

The Beast In Me • Sick Puppy • Netflix • 20th Television for Netflix

Ruy Garcia, Supervising Sound Editor

Marcello Dubaz, Dialogue Editor

Marissa Littlefield, ADR Editor

Isaac Derfel, Sound Effects Editor

Otis Streeter, Sound Editor

Jo Caron, Foley Editor

James Sizemore, Music Editor

Guy Francoeur, Foley Artist

Beef • It Will Stay This Way And You Will Obey • Netflix • A24 for Netflix

Christopher Gomez, MPSE, Supervising Sound Editor

Danika Wikke, Dialogue Editor

Jerry Lafuente, Sound Effects Editor

Yurii Kerelius, Foley Editor

Luke Dennis, Music Editor

Danylo Gomlez, Foley Artist

Lord Of The Flies • Piggy • Netflix • An Eleven and One Shoe Films production in association with Sony Pictures Television for Netflix

Niv Adiri, Supervising Sound Editor

Tom Sayers, Sound Designer

Linda Forsén, Supervising Dialogue/ADR Editor

Phil Freudenfeld, Dialogue Editor

Kirsty Graham, Foley Editor

Paolo Pavesi, Foley Editor

Zoe Freed, Foley Artist

Rebecca Heathcote, Foley Artist

The Rip • Netflix • Artists Equity

Daniel Pagan, MPSE, Co-Supervising Sound Editor

Craig Mann, Co-Supervising Sound Editor

Chase Keehn, Supervising Dialogue/ADR Editor

Jon Title, Sound Effects Editor

Russell Topal, MPSE, Sound Effects Editor

Randy Wilson, Supervising Foley Editor

Justin Helle, Foley Editor

Sam Zeines, Music Editor

Stefan Fraticelli, Foley Artist

Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan: Ghost War • Prime Video • Amazon MGM Studios, Paramount Pictures, Sunday Night Productions

Lewis Goldstein, MPSE, Supervising Sound Editor

Alfred DeGrand, Dialogue/ADR Editor

Tyler Newhouse, Dialogue Editor

Rebeca Lindenfeld, ADR Editor

Bennett Kerr, Sound Effects Editor

Marcello Dubaz, Sound Effects Editor

Patrick Cicero, Sound Effects Editor

Henry Butler, Sound Effects Editor

Outstanding Sound Editing For A Nonfiction Or Reality Program

Billy Joel: And So It Goes • HBO Max • HBO Documentary Films presents A Pentimento Production, A Playtone – Hazy Mills Production

Gregg Swiatlowski, Supervising Sound Editor

Tim Obzud, Sound Effects Editor

Shari Johanson, Supervising Music Editor

Debora Lilavois, Music Editor

John Candy: I Like Me • Prime Video • Amazon MGM Studios, El Bear Productions

Jonathan Greber, Supervising Sound Editor

Christopher Lafaye, Sound Effects Editor

Mel Brooks: The 99 Year Old Man! • HBO Max • HBO Documentary Films presents an Apatow Production

Bobby Mackston, Supervising Sound Editor

Miriam Cole Manselle, Dialogue Editor

John Mackston, Dialogue Editor

Matt Temple, Sound Effects Editor

Andres Locsey, Music Editor

Ocean With David Attenborough • National Geographic • National Geographic Presents a Silverback Films & Open Planet Studios Production in association with Altitude, All3Media International and Minderoo Pictures, co-produced with Arksen & 10% For The Ocean, Don Quixote Foundation, National Geographic Society and Pristine Seas, Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation, Revive Our Ocean

George Fry, Sound Editor

Roy Noy, Sound Editor

Jonathon Cawte, Foley Artist

Chris Domaille, Foley Artist

World War II With Tom Hanks • The Beginning • HISTORY • Nutopia and A+E Factual Studios Group in association with Motion Entertainment for The HISTORY Channel

Luke Hatfield, Supervising Sound Editor

Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (One Hour)

Fallout • The Strip • Prime Video • Amazon MGM Studios and Kilter Films in association with Bethesda Game Studios and Bethesda Softworks

Keith Rogers, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer

Steve Bucino, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer

Ed Novick, Production Mixer

Mike Marino, Foley Mixer

The Pitt • 8:00 P.M. • HBO Max • HBO Max in association with John Wells Productions, R. Scott Gemmill Productions, and Warner Bros. Television

Todd M. Grace, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer

Edward C. Carr III, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer

Von Varga, Production Mixer

Tami Treadwell, ADR Mixer

Alex Jongbloed, CAS, Foley Mixer

Pluribus • We Is Us • Apple TV • Sony Pictures Television in association with Apple

Larry Benjamin, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer

Tim Hoogenakker, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer

Phillip W. Palmer, CAS, Production Mixer

Dave Porter, Scoring Mixer

Ron Mellegers, Foley Mixer

Judah Getz, CAS, ADR Mixer

Spider-Noir • Step Into My Office • MGM+/Prime Video • Sony Pictures Television, Amazon MGM Studios, Marvel Studios

Nick Offord, Re-Recording Mixer

Ryan Collins, Re-Recording Mixer

Matthew Sanchez, CAS, Production Mixer

Jordan McClain, Foley Mixer

Scott Michael Smith, Scoring Mixer

Aaron Hasson, ADR Mixer

Stranger Things • Chapter Eight: The Rightside Up • Netflix • Upside Down Pictures & 21 Laps Entertainment for Netflix

Mark Paterson, Re-Recording Mixer

William Files, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer

Steve Neal, Re-Recording Mixer

Michael P. Clark, CAS, Production Mixer

Carlos Ramirez, Scoring Mixer

Peter Persaud, Foley Mixer

Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

Beef • It Will Stay This Way And You Will Obey • Netflix • A24 for Netflix

Penny Harold, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer

Andy Lange, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer

Devendra Cleary, CAS, Production Mixer

Sean O’Malley, CAS, Production Mixer

Jongkun Park, Production Mixer

Judah Getz, CAS, ADR Mixer

Illia Popel, Foley Mixer

Black Rabbit • Isle Of Joy • Netflix • Netflix / Aggregate Films / Riff Raff Entertainment / Youngblood Pictures / Automatik

Larry Benjamin, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer

Tim Hoogenakker, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer

James Weidner, Production Mixer

Phillip McGowan, Scoring Mixer

Paul Drenning, ADR Mixer

Ron Mellegers, Foley Mixer

DTF St. Louis • Amphezyne • HBO Max • HBO in association with Elephant Pictures, Bravo Axolotl, Aggregate, Escape Artists and MGM Television

John W. Cook II, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer

James Parnell, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer

Akira Fukasawa, Production Mixer

Fernanda Domene, ADR Mixer

James Howe, Foley Mixer

Alex Wurman, Scoring Mixer

Lord Of The Flies • Piggy • Netflix • An Eleven and One Shoe Films production in association with Sony Pictures Television for Netflix

Niv Adiri, Re-Recording Mixer

Ande Schurr, Production Mixer

Glen Gathard, Foley Mixer

Tristan Rose, ADR Mixer

Mark Appleby, ADR Mixer

James Bishop, ADR Mixer

Monster: The Ed Gein Story • Sick As Your Secrets • Netflix • Ryan Murphy Productions for Netflix

Jamie Hardt, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer

Christina “Chuyue” Wen, Re-Recording Mixer

Jose Garcia, Production Mixer

Mario M. Coletta, Production Mixer

Jamison Rabbe, ADR Mixer

Jacob McNaughton, Foley Mixer

Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (Half-Hour) And Animation

The Bear • Scallop • FX/Hulu • FX Productions

Steve “Major” Giammaria, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer

Scott D. Smith, CAS, Production Mixer

Patrick Christensen, CAS, ADR Mixer

Ryan Collison, CAS, Foley Mixer

Connor Nagy, CAS, Foley Mixer

Hacks • The Garden • HBO Max • Universal Television in association with Paulilu, First Thought Productions, Fremulon Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment

John W. Cook II, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer

James Parnell, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer

Jim Lakin, Production Mixer

Fernanda Domene, ADR Mixer

David Stal, Scoring Mixer

Jacob McNaughton, Foley Mixer

Shrinking • I Will Be Grape • Apple TV • Warner Bros. Television in association with Apple

Earl Martin, Re-Recording Mixer

Anna D. Wilborn, CAS, Production Mixer

Jamison Rabbe, ADR Mixer

Tami Treadwell, ADR Mixer

Jeff Roy, ADR Mixer

Alex Jongbloed, CAS, Foley Mixer

Tires • The Tri-State Mid Market Tire Expo • Netflix • CP Studios

Brian Bracken, Re-Recording Mixer

Jackson Derbish, Production Mixer

Widow’s Bay • What To Expect On Your Trip • Apple TV • Apple Studios / Chum Films

Tim Hoogenakker, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer

Larry Benjamin, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer

Kevin Parker, Production Mixer

Scott Michael Smith, Scoring Mixer

Judah Getz, CAS, ADR Mixer

Leslie Bloome, Foley Mixer

Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Variety Series Or Special

The Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show Starring Bad Bunny • NBC • Roc Nation, Rimas, Jesse Collins Entertainment and DPS

Thomas Holmes, Production Mixer

Pablo Munguia, ProTools Mixer

Alex Guessard, FOH Mixer

Dave Natale, FOH Mixer

Tom Pesa, Monitor Mixer

Christian Schrader, Supplemental Mixer

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert • The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Series Finale • CBS • CBS Studios

Jim Murray, Production Mixer

Harvey Goldberg, Music Mixer

Greg Allen, FOH Mixer

Alan Bonomo, Monitor Mixer

The Muppet Show • Disney+ • 20th Television, Disney Branded Television, The Muppets Studio, Point Grey Pictures

John Chamberlin, Re-Recording Mixer

Sean Madsen, Re-Recording Mixer

Christopher Neely, Production Mixer

Jordan McClain, Foley Mixer

Sanaa Kelley, Foley Mixer

Sam Sgriccia, ADR Mixer

David Michel-Rudy, ADR Mixer

The Oscars • ABC • Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences

Paul Sandweiss, Production Mixer

Tommy Vicari, Music Mixer

Biff Dawes, Music Mixer

Steve Genewick, Music Mixer

Pablo Munguia, ProTools Mixer

Patrick Baltzell, FOH Mixer

Mike Parker, Monitor Mixer

Tom Pesa, Monitor Mixer

John Perez, VO Mixer

Shane O’Connor, Post Audio Mixer

Kristian Pedregon, Post Audio Mixer

Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour | The Final Show • Disney+ • Taylor Swift Productions in association with Silent House Productions

David Payne, Re-Recording Mixer

John Ross, Re-Recording Mixer

Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Nonfiction Program

Billy Joel: And So It Goes • HBO Max • HBO Documentary Films presents A Pentimento Production, A Playtone – Hazy Mills Production

Bob Chefalas, Re-Recording Mixer

Mark Mandler, Production Mixer

David Mitlyng, Production Mixer

Michael Stewart, Production Mixer

Bradshaw Leigh, Music Mixer

Brian Ruggles, Music Mixer

Jay Vicari, Music Mixer

John Candy: I Like Me • Prime Video • Amazon MGM Studios, El Bear Productions

Gary A. Rizzo, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer

Brad Dawe, Production Mixer

Michael Kool, Production Mixer

Mark Leone, Production Mixer

Thomas Nino Orozco, Production Mixer

Donny Tam, Production Mixer

Mel Brooks: The 99 Year Old Man! • HBO Max • HBO Documentary Films presents an Apatow Production

Earl Martin, Re-Recording Mixer

Brian Tarlecki, Re-Recording Mixer

Brad Bergbom, Production Mixer

Dave McJunkin, Production Mixer

Alenka Pavlin, Production Mixer

Kevin Rosen-Quan, Production Mixer

Ocean With David Attenborough • National Geographic • National Geographic Presents a Silverback Films & Open Planet Studios Production in association with Altitude, All3Media International and Minderoo Pictures, co-produced with Arksen & 10% For The Ocean, Don Quixote Foundation, National Geographic Society and Pristine Seas, Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation, Revive Our Ocean

Graham Wild, Re-Recording Mixer

Oliver Baldwin, Re-Recording Mixer

Tucci In Italy • Naples & Campania • National Geographic • BBC Studios Specialist Factual Productions and Salt Productions for National Geographic

Ben Newth, Re-Recording Mixer

Christopher Syner, Production Mixer

Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Reality Program

The Amazing Race • Series Body Of Work • CBS • WorldRace Productions, Inc.

Ryan Gerle, Re-Recording Mixer

Troy Smith, Re-Recording Mixer

Jim Ursulak, Lead Production Mixer

Allie Boettger, Production Mixer

Paul Bruno, Production Mixer

John Buchanan, Production Mixer

Ryan P. Kelly, Production Mixer

Molefi Jerry Chabane, Production Mixer

Dean Gaveau, Production Mixer

Marcus Lominy, Production Mixer

Mickey McMullen, Production Mixer

Sean Milburn, Production Mixer

Simon Paine, Production Mixer

John A. Pitron, Production Mixer

Jeff Zipp, Production Mixer

Freddie DiPasquale, Production Mixer

Chase Mollak, Production Mixer

Jody Stillwater, Production Mixer

Deadliest Catch • Kings Of The Frozen North • Discovery Channel • Original Productions, LLC for Discovery Channel

Jared Robbins, Re-Recording Mixer

RuPaul’s Drag Race • Fannie: The Hard Knock Ball Rusical • MTV • World of Wonder

Erik Valenzuela, Re-Recording Mixer

Sal Ojeda, Re-Recording Mixer

Ryan Brady, Audio Supervisor

David Nolte, Production Mixer

Gregory Keslake, Production Mixer

The Voice • The Blind Auditions Premiere • NBC • MGM Television and Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon and ITV Studios The Voice USA, Inc.

Michael Abbott, Production Mixer

Jeff Fusting, Production Mixer

Randy Faustino, Music Mixer

Tim Hatayama, Music Mixer

Shaun Sebastian, Monitor Mixer

Ryan Young, Post Sound Mixer

Phil DeTolve, Post Sound Mixer

Welcome To Wrexham • Do A Wrexham • FX/Hulu • More Better Productions, Maximum Effort, 3 Arts Entertainment and Boardwalk Pictures

Mark Jensen, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer

Outstanding Music Composition For A Series (Original Dramatic Score)

A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms • In The Name Of The Mother • HBO Max • HBO in association with GRRM and Friendly Wolf Pictures

Dan Romer, Composer

Palm Royale • Maxine Drinks Martinis Now • Apple TV • Apple Studios

Jeff Toyne, Composer

Pluribus • We Is Us • Apple TV • Sony Pictures Television in association with Apple

Dave Porter, Composer

Slow Horses • Missiles • Apple TV • See-Saw Films in association with Apple

Daniel Pemberton, Composer

Toydrum, Composer

Spider-Noir • Step Into My Office • MGM+/Prime Video • Sony Pictures Television, Amazon MGM Studios, Marvel Studios

Kris Bowers, Composer

Michael Dean Parsons, Composer

Widow’s Bay • Our History • Apple TV • Apple Studios / Chum Films

David Fleming, Composer

Outstanding Music Composition For A Limited Or Anthology Series, Movie Or Special (Original Dramatic Score)

All Her Fault • Episode 7 • Peacock • Peacock Original, Universal International Studios, Carnival Films

Jeff Beal, Composer

The Beast In Me • The Beast And Me • Netflix • 20th Television for Netflix

Sean Callery, Composer

Sara Barone, Composer

Black Rabbit • Isle Of Joy • Netflix • Netflix / Aggregate Films / Riff Raff Entertainment / Youngblood Pictures / Automatik

Danny Bensi, Composer

Saunder Jurriaans, Composer

In The Blink Of An Eye • Hulu • Mighty Engine, Searchlight Pictures

Thomas Newman, Composer

Washington Black • If You See My Mama, Whisper Her This… • Hulu • 20th Television

Cameron Moody, Composer

Outstanding Music Composition For A Documentary/Nonfiction Or Reality Program (Original Dramatic Score)

High Horse: The Black Cowboy • F*ck Westerns • Peacock • Peacock Original, Universal Television Alternative Studio, Resurgent Pictures, Monkeypaw Productions

Raphael Saadiq, Composer

John Candy: I Like Me • Prime Video • Amazon MGM Studios, El Bear Productions

Tyler Strickland, Composer

Kingdom • Episode 2 • BBC America • A BBC Studios Natural History Unit production co-produced with BBC America

Segun Akinola, Composer

Mel Brooks: The 99 Year Old Man! • HBO Max • HBO Documentary Films presents an Apatow Production

Jeff Morrow, Composer

Ocean With David Attenborough • National Geographic • National Geographic Presents a Silverback Films & Open Planet Studios Production in association with Altitude, All3Media International and Minderoo Pictures, co-produced with Arksen & 10% For The Ocean, Don Quixote Foundation, National Geographic Society and Pristine Seas, Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation, Revive Our Ocean

Steven Price, Composer

Prehistoric Planet: Ice Age • The Big Freeze • Apple TV • BBC Studios in association with Apple

Kara Talve, Composer

Anže Rozman, Composer

Hans Zimmer, Composer

Outstanding Music Direction

The Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show Starring Bad Bunny • NBC • Roc Nation, Rimas, Jesse Collins Entertainment and DPS

Miguel Gandelman, Music Director

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert • The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Series Finale • CBS • CBS Studios

Louis Cato, Music Director

The Oscars • ABC • Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences

Michael Bearden, Music Director

Saturday Night Live • Host: Jack Black • NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video

Lenny Pickett, Music Director

Leon Pendarvis, Music Director

Eli Brueggemann, Music Director

Maddie Rice, Music Director

Wicked: One Wonderful Night • NBC • Fulwell Entertainment

Stephen Oremus, Music Director

Outstanding Original Music And Lyrics

The Boys • The Frenchman, The Female, And The Man Called Mother’s Milk / Song Title: Raise Him Up • Prime Video • Amazon MGM Studios, Sony Pictures Television with Kripke Enterprises, Original Film, and Point Grey Pictures

Christopher Lennertz, Music & Lyrics

Daveed Diggs, Lyrics

Hacks • EGOT / Song Title: Mis Figuritas • HBO Max • Universal Television in association with Paulilu, First Thought Productions, Fremulon Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment

Carlos Rafael Rivera, Music & Lyrics

David Stal, Music & Lyrics

The Pitt • 12:00 P.M. / Song Title: Need Someone • HBO Max • HBO Max in association with John Wells Productions, R. Scott Gemmill Productions, and Warner Bros. Television

Gavin Brivik, Music

Andrew Bird, Music & Lyrics

South Park • The Crap Out / Song Title: Christian Woman • Comedy Central • Comedy Central

Trey Parker, Music & Lyrics

Spider-Noir • A Mistake I’ll Never Make Again / Song Title: The Devil You Know • MGM+/Prime Video • Sony Pictures Television, Amazon MGM Studios, Marvel Studios

Warren Oak Felder, Music & Lyrics

Sebastian Kole, Music & Lyrics

Daniel Pemberton, Music & Lyrics

Wednesday • Woe Me The Money / Song Title: The Dead Dance • Netflix • A Netflix Series / An MGM Television Production

Lady Gaga, Music & Lyrics

Andrew Watt, Music & Lyrics

Henry Walter Russell, Music & Lyrics

Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music

All Her Fault • Peacock • Peacock Original, Universal International Studios, Carnival Films

Jeff Beal, Composer

The Beast In Me • Netflix • 20th Television for Netflix

Sean Callery, Composer

The ‘Burbs • Peacock • Peacock Original, UCP, Imagine Entertainment, Out of the Blue Productions, Fuzzy Door

Michael Abels, Composer

Murderbot • Apple TV • Paramount Television Studios in association with Apple

Amanda Jones, Composer

Pluribus • Apple TV • Sony Pictures Television in association with Apple

Dave Porter, Composer

Outstanding Music Supervision

The Boys • Blood And Bone • Prime Video • Amazon MGM Studios, Sony Pictures Television with Kripke Enterprises, Original Film, and Point Grey Pictures

Michelle Johnson, Music Supervisor

Yvette Metoyer, Music Supervisor

Hacks • Hacks (Finale) • HBO Max • Universal Television in association with Paulilu, First Thought Productions, Fremulon Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment

Matt Biffa, Music Supervisor

Nobody Wants This • When Noah Met Joanne • Netflix • 20th Television in association with Steven Levitan Productions for Netflix

Manish Raval, Music Supervisor

Tom Wolfe, Music Supervisor

Jonathan Leahy, Music Supervisor

Pluribus • We Is Us • Apple TV • Sony Pictures Television in association with Apple

Thomas Golubić, Music Supervisor

Stranger Things • Chapter Eight: The Rightside Up • Netflix • Upside Down Pictures & 21 Laps Entertainment for Netflix

Nora Felder, Music Supervisor

Widow’s Bay • Beach Reads • Apple TV • Apple Studios / Chum Films

Toko Nagata, Music Supervisor