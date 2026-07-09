2026 Emmy Award Nominations for Sound and Music Announced

Los Angeles, CA (July 9, 2026)—The Television Academy has announced the nominations for the 78th Emmy Awards, including the categories of outstanding sound editing and sound mixing across a variety of program formats.
While the nominations were announced July 8, Final-Round Voting for Television Academy members begins August 17 and concludes August 26 at 10 PM.
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The Creative Arts Emmy Awards will be handed out across two nights—September 5 and 6, 2026. The 78th Emmy Awards will air live on NBC and Peacock on Monday, September 14, (8:00-11:00 PM EDT), and will be hosted by actress Mariska Hargitay.
And the sound and music nominees are….
Outstanding Sound Editing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (One Hour)
Alien: Earth • Neverland • FX/Hulu • FX Productions
Lee Gilmore, MPSE, Co-Supervising Sound Editor
Bradley North, MPSE, Co-Supervising Sound Editor
Chris Terhune, MPSE, Sound Designer
Nolan McNaughton, MPSE, Sound Designer
Justin M. Davey, MPSE, Sound Designer
Byron Wilson, MPSE, Dialogue Editor
Tim Walston, MPSE, Sound Effects Editor
Matt “Smokey” Cloud, MPSE, Sound Editor
Beso Kacharava, MPSE, Supervising Foley Editor
Ben Schor, MPSE, Music Editor
Biko Gogaladze, Foley Artist
The Boys • Blood And Bone • Prime Video • Amazon MGM Studios, Sony Pictures Television with Kripke Enterprises, Original
Film, and Point Grey Pictures
Wade Barnett, MPSE, Supervising Sound Editor
Ryan Briley, Dialogue Editor
Russell Topal, MPSE, Sound Effects Editor/Sound Designer
Luis Galdames, MPSE, Sound Effects Editor
Lisle Engle, Foley Editor
Christopher Brooks, Music Editor
Joe Sabella, Foley Artist
Jesi Ruppel, Foley Artist
Fallout • The Strip • Prime Video • Amazon MGM Studios and Kilter Films in association with Bethesda Game Studios and Bethesda Softworks
Sue Gamsaragan Cahill, Co-Supervising Sound Editor
Daniel Colman, MPSE, Co-Supervising Sound Editor
Joseph Fraioli, MPSE, Sound Designer
Jane Boegel-Koch, Dialogue Editor
Sara Bencivenga, ADR Editor
James Parnell, MPSE, Sound Effects Editor
Randall Guth, Foley Editor
Christopher Kaller, Music Editor
Pamela Kahn, MPSE, Foley Artist
Dominique Decaudain, Foley Artist
Alex Ullrich, MPSE, Foley Artist
Spider-Noir • The Man In The Mask • MGM+/Prime Video • Sony Pictures Television, Amazon MGM Studios, Marvel Studios
Ethan Beigel, MPSE, Co-Supervising Sound Editor
Andy Sisul, Co-Supervising Sound Editor/Sound Designer
Will Digby, MPSE, Sound Designer
Ryan Collins, Sound Designer
Arielle McGrail, Dialogue Editor
Caitlin Lutenske, Sound Effects Editor
DeVaughn Watts, MPSE, Music Editor
Sanaa Kelley, MPSE, Foley Artist
Matt Salib, Foley Artist
Stranger Things • Chapter Eight: The Rightside Up • Netflix • Upside Down Pictures & 21 Laps Entertainment for Netflix
Craig Henighan, Co-Supervising Sound Editor
William Files, MPSE, Co-Supervising Sound Editor
Dave Grimaldi, Sound Designer
Lee Gilmore, MPSE, Sound Designer
Ryan Cole, Supervising Dialogue/ADR Editor
Polly McKinnon, Dialogue Editor
Emma Present, Dialogue Editor
Angelo Palazzo, Sound Effects Editor
Katie Halliday, Sound Effects Editor
Christopher Bonis, Sound Effects Editor
Nick Interlandi, Sound Effects Editor
Matt “Smokey” Cloud, MPSE, Sound Editor
Gina Wark, Foley Editor
Lena Glikson, Music Editor
David Klotz, Music Editor
Steve Baine, Foley Artist
Outstanding Sound Editing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (Half-Hour) And Animation
A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms • In The Name Of The Mother • HBO Max • HBO in association with GRRM and Friendly Wolf Pictures
Alastair Sirkett, MPSE, Supervising Sound Editor
Martin Cantwell, Sound Designer
Michele Woods, MPSE, Dialogue Editor
Adéle Fletcher, ADR Editor
Ruth Knight, Sound Effects Editor
Neil Stemp, Music Editor
Barnaby Smyth, Foley Artist
Rebecca Glover, Foley Artist
Murderbot • All Systems Red • Apple TV • Paramount Television Studios in association with Apple
Tyler Whitham, MPSE, Co-Supervising Sound Editor
Danielle McBride, MPSE, Co-Supervising Sound Editor
Ève Corrêa-Guedes, Dialogue Editor
Craig MacLellan, Sound Effects Editor
Marcelle Simpson, Music Editor
Nicholas Fitzgerald, Music Editor
John Elliot, Foley Artist
Predator: Killer Of Killers • Hulu • 20th Century Studios
Chris Terhune, MPSE, Co-Supervising Sound Editor
William Files, MPSE, Co-Supervising Sound Editor
James Miller, Sound Designer
Justin M. Davey, MPSE, Sound Designer
Lee Gilmore, MPSE, Sound Designer
Jessie Spense, Supervising Dialogue/ADR Editor
Daniel DiPrima, Music Editor
Stephen Perone, Music Editor
Adam DeCoster, Foley Artist
Noel Vought, Foley Artist
Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord • Chapter 10: The Dark Lord • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.
David W. Collins, Supervising Sound Editor
Kevin Bolen, Sound Effects Editor
Bill Rudolph, Sound Effects Editor
Michael Brinkman, Sound Effects Editor
Frank Rinella, Foley Editor
Kimberly Patrick, Foley Editor
Widow’s Bay • What To Expect On Your Trip • Apple TV • Apple Studios / Chum Films
Matt Yocum, MPSE, Co-Supervising Sound Editor
Sang Kim, Co-Supervising Sound Editor
Goeun Everett, Sound Effects Editor
Ryan Sullivan, Sound Effects Editor
Nate Underkuffler, Music Editor
Leslie Bloome, Foley Artist
Shaun Brennan, Foley Artist
Outstanding Sound Editing For A Limited Or Anthology Series, Movie Or Special
The Beast In Me • Sick Puppy • Netflix • 20th Television for Netflix
Ruy Garcia, Supervising Sound Editor
Marcello Dubaz, Dialogue Editor
Marissa Littlefield, ADR Editor
Isaac Derfel, Sound Effects Editor
Otis Streeter, Sound Editor
Jo Caron, Foley Editor
James Sizemore, Music Editor
Guy Francoeur, Foley Artist
Beef • It Will Stay This Way And You Will Obey • Netflix • A24 for Netflix
Christopher Gomez, MPSE, Supervising Sound Editor
Danika Wikke, Dialogue Editor
Jerry Lafuente, Sound Effects Editor
Yurii Kerelius, Foley Editor
Luke Dennis, Music Editor
Danylo Gomlez, Foley Artist
Lord Of The Flies • Piggy • Netflix • An Eleven and One Shoe Films production in association with Sony Pictures Television for Netflix
Niv Adiri, Supervising Sound Editor
Tom Sayers, Sound Designer
Linda Forsén, Supervising Dialogue/ADR Editor
Phil Freudenfeld, Dialogue Editor
Kirsty Graham, Foley Editor
Paolo Pavesi, Foley Editor
Zoe Freed, Foley Artist
Rebecca Heathcote, Foley Artist
The Rip • Netflix • Artists Equity
Daniel Pagan, MPSE, Co-Supervising Sound Editor
Craig Mann, Co-Supervising Sound Editor
Chase Keehn, Supervising Dialogue/ADR Editor
Jon Title, Sound Effects Editor
Russell Topal, MPSE, Sound Effects Editor
Randy Wilson, Supervising Foley Editor
Justin Helle, Foley Editor
Sam Zeines, Music Editor
Stefan Fraticelli, Foley Artist
Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan: Ghost War • Prime Video • Amazon MGM Studios, Paramount Pictures, Sunday Night Productions
Lewis Goldstein, MPSE, Supervising Sound Editor
Alfred DeGrand, Dialogue/ADR Editor
Tyler Newhouse, Dialogue Editor
Rebeca Lindenfeld, ADR Editor
Bennett Kerr, Sound Effects Editor
Marcello Dubaz, Sound Effects Editor
Patrick Cicero, Sound Effects Editor
Henry Butler, Sound Effects Editor
Outstanding Sound Editing For A Nonfiction Or Reality Program
Billy Joel: And So It Goes • HBO Max • HBO Documentary Films presents A Pentimento Production, A Playtone – Hazy Mills Production
Gregg Swiatlowski, Supervising Sound Editor
Tim Obzud, Sound Effects Editor
Shari Johanson, Supervising Music Editor
Debora Lilavois, Music Editor
John Candy: I Like Me • Prime Video • Amazon MGM Studios, El Bear Productions
Jonathan Greber, Supervising Sound Editor
Christopher Lafaye, Sound Effects Editor
Mel Brooks: The 99 Year Old Man! • HBO Max • HBO Documentary Films presents an Apatow Production
Bobby Mackston, Supervising Sound Editor
Miriam Cole Manselle, Dialogue Editor
John Mackston, Dialogue Editor
Matt Temple, Sound Effects Editor
Andres Locsey, Music Editor
Ocean With David Attenborough • National Geographic • National Geographic Presents a Silverback Films & Open Planet Studios Production in association with Altitude, All3Media International and Minderoo Pictures, co-produced with Arksen & 10% For The Ocean, Don Quixote Foundation, National Geographic Society and Pristine Seas, Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation, Revive Our Ocean
George Fry, Sound Editor
Roy Noy, Sound Editor
Jonathon Cawte, Foley Artist
Chris Domaille, Foley Artist
World War II With Tom Hanks • The Beginning • HISTORY • Nutopia and A+E Factual Studios Group in association with Motion Entertainment for The HISTORY Channel
Luke Hatfield, Supervising Sound Editor
Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (One Hour)
Fallout • The Strip • Prime Video • Amazon MGM Studios and Kilter Films in association with Bethesda Game Studios and Bethesda Softworks
Keith Rogers, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer
Steve Bucino, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer
Ed Novick, Production Mixer
Mike Marino, Foley Mixer
The Pitt • 8:00 P.M. • HBO Max • HBO Max in association with John Wells Productions, R. Scott Gemmill Productions, and Warner Bros. Television
Todd M. Grace, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer
Edward C. Carr III, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer
Von Varga, Production Mixer
Tami Treadwell, ADR Mixer
Alex Jongbloed, CAS, Foley Mixer
Pluribus • We Is Us • Apple TV • Sony Pictures Television in association with Apple
Larry Benjamin, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer
Tim Hoogenakker, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer
Phillip W. Palmer, CAS, Production Mixer
Dave Porter, Scoring Mixer
Ron Mellegers, Foley Mixer
Judah Getz, CAS, ADR Mixer
Spider-Noir • Step Into My Office • MGM+/Prime Video • Sony Pictures Television, Amazon MGM Studios, Marvel Studios
Nick Offord, Re-Recording Mixer
Ryan Collins, Re-Recording Mixer
Matthew Sanchez, CAS, Production Mixer
Jordan McClain, Foley Mixer
Scott Michael Smith, Scoring Mixer
Aaron Hasson, ADR Mixer
Stranger Things • Chapter Eight: The Rightside Up • Netflix • Upside Down Pictures & 21 Laps Entertainment for Netflix
Mark Paterson, Re-Recording Mixer
William Files, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer
Steve Neal, Re-Recording Mixer
Michael P. Clark, CAS, Production Mixer
Carlos Ramirez, Scoring Mixer
Peter Persaud, Foley Mixer
Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie
Beef • It Will Stay This Way And You Will Obey • Netflix • A24 for Netflix
Penny Harold, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer
Andy Lange, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer
Devendra Cleary, CAS, Production Mixer
Sean O’Malley, CAS, Production Mixer
Jongkun Park, Production Mixer
Judah Getz, CAS, ADR Mixer
Illia Popel, Foley Mixer
Black Rabbit • Isle Of Joy • Netflix • Netflix / Aggregate Films / Riff Raff Entertainment / Youngblood Pictures / Automatik
Larry Benjamin, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer
Tim Hoogenakker, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer
James Weidner, Production Mixer
Phillip McGowan, Scoring Mixer
Paul Drenning, ADR Mixer
Ron Mellegers, Foley Mixer
DTF St. Louis • Amphezyne • HBO Max • HBO in association with Elephant Pictures, Bravo Axolotl, Aggregate, Escape Artists and MGM Television
John W. Cook II, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer
James Parnell, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer
Akira Fukasawa, Production Mixer
Fernanda Domene, ADR Mixer
James Howe, Foley Mixer
Alex Wurman, Scoring Mixer
Lord Of The Flies • Piggy • Netflix • An Eleven and One Shoe Films production in association with Sony Pictures Television for Netflix
Niv Adiri, Re-Recording Mixer
Ande Schurr, Production Mixer
Glen Gathard, Foley Mixer
Tristan Rose, ADR Mixer
Mark Appleby, ADR Mixer
James Bishop, ADR Mixer
Monster: The Ed Gein Story • Sick As Your Secrets • Netflix • Ryan Murphy Productions for Netflix
Jamie Hardt, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer
Christina “Chuyue” Wen, Re-Recording Mixer
Jose Garcia, Production Mixer
Mario M. Coletta, Production Mixer
Jamison Rabbe, ADR Mixer
Jacob McNaughton, Foley Mixer
Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (Half-Hour) And Animation
The Bear • Scallop • FX/Hulu • FX Productions
Steve “Major” Giammaria, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer
Scott D. Smith, CAS, Production Mixer
Patrick Christensen, CAS, ADR Mixer
Ryan Collison, CAS, Foley Mixer
Connor Nagy, CAS, Foley Mixer
Hacks • The Garden • HBO Max • Universal Television in association with Paulilu, First Thought Productions, Fremulon Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment
John W. Cook II, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer
James Parnell, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer
Jim Lakin, Production Mixer
Fernanda Domene, ADR Mixer
David Stal, Scoring Mixer
Jacob McNaughton, Foley Mixer
Shrinking • I Will Be Grape • Apple TV • Warner Bros. Television in association with Apple
Earl Martin, Re-Recording Mixer
Anna D. Wilborn, CAS, Production Mixer
Jamison Rabbe, ADR Mixer
Tami Treadwell, ADR Mixer
Jeff Roy, ADR Mixer
Alex Jongbloed, CAS, Foley Mixer
Tires • The Tri-State Mid Market Tire Expo • Netflix • CP Studios
Brian Bracken, Re-Recording Mixer
Jackson Derbish, Production Mixer
Widow’s Bay • What To Expect On Your Trip • Apple TV • Apple Studios / Chum Films
Tim Hoogenakker, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer
Larry Benjamin, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer
Kevin Parker, Production Mixer
Scott Michael Smith, Scoring Mixer
Judah Getz, CAS, ADR Mixer
Leslie Bloome, Foley Mixer
Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Variety Series Or Special
The Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show Starring Bad Bunny • NBC • Roc Nation, Rimas, Jesse Collins Entertainment and DPS
Thomas Holmes, Production Mixer
Pablo Munguia, ProTools Mixer
Alex Guessard, FOH Mixer
Dave Natale, FOH Mixer
Tom Pesa, Monitor Mixer
Christian Schrader, Supplemental Mixer
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert • The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Series Finale • CBS • CBS Studios
Jim Murray, Production Mixer
Harvey Goldberg, Music Mixer
Greg Allen, FOH Mixer
Alan Bonomo, Monitor Mixer
The Muppet Show • Disney+ • 20th Television, Disney Branded Television, The Muppets Studio, Point Grey Pictures
John Chamberlin, Re-Recording Mixer
Sean Madsen, Re-Recording Mixer
Christopher Neely, Production Mixer
Jordan McClain, Foley Mixer
Sanaa Kelley, Foley Mixer
Sam Sgriccia, ADR Mixer
David Michel-Rudy, ADR Mixer
The Oscars • ABC • Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences
Paul Sandweiss, Production Mixer
Tommy Vicari, Music Mixer
Biff Dawes, Music Mixer
Steve Genewick, Music Mixer
Pablo Munguia, ProTools Mixer
Patrick Baltzell, FOH Mixer
Mike Parker, Monitor Mixer
Tom Pesa, Monitor Mixer
John Perez, VO Mixer
Shane O’Connor, Post Audio Mixer
Kristian Pedregon, Post Audio Mixer
Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour | The Final Show • Disney+ • Taylor Swift Productions in association with Silent House Productions
David Payne, Re-Recording Mixer
John Ross, Re-Recording Mixer
Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Nonfiction Program
Billy Joel: And So It Goes • HBO Max • HBO Documentary Films presents A Pentimento Production, A Playtone – Hazy Mills Production
Bob Chefalas, Re-Recording Mixer
Mark Mandler, Production Mixer
David Mitlyng, Production Mixer
Michael Stewart, Production Mixer
Bradshaw Leigh, Music Mixer
Brian Ruggles, Music Mixer
Jay Vicari, Music Mixer
John Candy: I Like Me • Prime Video • Amazon MGM Studios, El Bear Productions
Gary A. Rizzo, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer
Brad Dawe, Production Mixer
Michael Kool, Production Mixer
Mark Leone, Production Mixer
Thomas Nino Orozco, Production Mixer
Donny Tam, Production Mixer
Mel Brooks: The 99 Year Old Man! • HBO Max • HBO Documentary Films presents an Apatow Production
Earl Martin, Re-Recording Mixer
Brian Tarlecki, Re-Recording Mixer
Brad Bergbom, Production Mixer
Dave McJunkin, Production Mixer
Alenka Pavlin, Production Mixer
Kevin Rosen-Quan, Production Mixer
Ocean With David Attenborough • National Geographic • National Geographic Presents a Silverback Films & Open Planet Studios Production in association with Altitude, All3Media International and Minderoo Pictures, co-produced with Arksen & 10% For The Ocean, Don Quixote Foundation, National Geographic Society and Pristine Seas, Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation, Revive Our Ocean
Graham Wild, Re-Recording Mixer
Oliver Baldwin, Re-Recording Mixer
Tucci In Italy • Naples & Campania • National Geographic • BBC Studios Specialist Factual Productions and Salt Productions for National Geographic
Ben Newth, Re-Recording Mixer
Christopher Syner, Production Mixer
Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Reality Program
The Amazing Race • Series Body Of Work • CBS • WorldRace Productions, Inc.
Ryan Gerle, Re-Recording Mixer
Troy Smith, Re-Recording Mixer
Jim Ursulak, Lead Production Mixer
Allie Boettger, Production Mixer
Paul Bruno, Production Mixer
John Buchanan, Production Mixer
Ryan P. Kelly, Production Mixer
Molefi Jerry Chabane, Production Mixer
Dean Gaveau, Production Mixer
Marcus Lominy, Production Mixer
Mickey McMullen, Production Mixer
Sean Milburn, Production Mixer
Simon Paine, Production Mixer
John A. Pitron, Production Mixer
Jeff Zipp, Production Mixer
Freddie DiPasquale, Production Mixer
Chase Mollak, Production Mixer
Jody Stillwater, Production Mixer
Deadliest Catch • Kings Of The Frozen North • Discovery Channel • Original Productions, LLC for Discovery Channel
Jared Robbins, Re-Recording Mixer
RuPaul’s Drag Race • Fannie: The Hard Knock Ball Rusical • MTV • World of Wonder
Erik Valenzuela, Re-Recording Mixer
Sal Ojeda, Re-Recording Mixer
Ryan Brady, Audio Supervisor
David Nolte, Production Mixer
Gregory Keslake, Production Mixer
The Voice • The Blind Auditions Premiere • NBC • MGM Television and Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon and ITV Studios The Voice USA, Inc.
Michael Abbott, Production Mixer
Jeff Fusting, Production Mixer
Randy Faustino, Music Mixer
Tim Hatayama, Music Mixer
Shaun Sebastian, Monitor Mixer
Ryan Young, Post Sound Mixer
Phil DeTolve, Post Sound Mixer
Welcome To Wrexham • Do A Wrexham • FX/Hulu • More Better Productions, Maximum Effort, 3 Arts Entertainment and Boardwalk Pictures
Mark Jensen, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer
Outstanding Music Composition For A Series (Original Dramatic Score)
A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms • In The Name Of The Mother • HBO Max • HBO in association with GRRM and Friendly Wolf Pictures
Dan Romer, Composer
Palm Royale • Maxine Drinks Martinis Now • Apple TV • Apple Studios
Jeff Toyne, Composer
Pluribus • We Is Us • Apple TV • Sony Pictures Television in association with Apple
Dave Porter, Composer
Slow Horses • Missiles • Apple TV • See-Saw Films in association with Apple
Daniel Pemberton, Composer
Toydrum, Composer
Spider-Noir • Step Into My Office • MGM+/Prime Video • Sony Pictures Television, Amazon MGM Studios, Marvel Studios
Kris Bowers, Composer
Michael Dean Parsons, Composer
Widow’s Bay • Our History • Apple TV • Apple Studios / Chum Films
David Fleming, Composer
Outstanding Music Composition For A Limited Or Anthology Series, Movie Or Special (Original Dramatic Score)
All Her Fault • Episode 7 • Peacock • Peacock Original, Universal International Studios, Carnival Films
Jeff Beal, Composer
The Beast In Me • The Beast And Me • Netflix • 20th Television for Netflix
Sean Callery, Composer
Sara Barone, Composer
Black Rabbit • Isle Of Joy • Netflix • Netflix / Aggregate Films / Riff Raff Entertainment / Youngblood Pictures / Automatik
Danny Bensi, Composer
Saunder Jurriaans, Composer
In The Blink Of An Eye • Hulu • Mighty Engine, Searchlight Pictures
Thomas Newman, Composer
Washington Black • If You See My Mama, Whisper Her This… • Hulu • 20th Television
Cameron Moody, Composer
Outstanding Music Composition For A Documentary/Nonfiction Or Reality Program (Original Dramatic Score)
High Horse: The Black Cowboy • F*ck Westerns • Peacock • Peacock Original, Universal Television Alternative Studio, Resurgent Pictures, Monkeypaw Productions
Raphael Saadiq, Composer
John Candy: I Like Me • Prime Video • Amazon MGM Studios, El Bear Productions
Tyler Strickland, Composer
Kingdom • Episode 2 • BBC America • A BBC Studios Natural History Unit production co-produced with BBC America
Segun Akinola, Composer
Mel Brooks: The 99 Year Old Man! • HBO Max • HBO Documentary Films presents an Apatow Production
Jeff Morrow, Composer
Ocean With David Attenborough • National Geographic • National Geographic Presents a Silverback Films & Open Planet Studios Production in association with Altitude, All3Media International and Minderoo Pictures, co-produced with Arksen & 10% For The Ocean, Don Quixote Foundation, National Geographic Society and Pristine Seas, Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation, Revive Our Ocean
Steven Price, Composer
Prehistoric Planet: Ice Age • The Big Freeze • Apple TV • BBC Studios in association with Apple
Kara Talve, Composer
Anže Rozman, Composer
Hans Zimmer, Composer
Outstanding Music Direction
The Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show Starring Bad Bunny • NBC • Roc Nation, Rimas, Jesse Collins Entertainment and DPS
Miguel Gandelman, Music Director
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert • The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Series Finale • CBS • CBS Studios
Louis Cato, Music Director
The Oscars • ABC • Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences
Michael Bearden, Music Director
Saturday Night Live • Host: Jack Black • NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video
Lenny Pickett, Music Director
Leon Pendarvis, Music Director
Eli Brueggemann, Music Director
Maddie Rice, Music Director
Wicked: One Wonderful Night • NBC • Fulwell Entertainment
Stephen Oremus, Music Director
Outstanding Original Music And Lyrics
The Boys • The Frenchman, The Female, And The Man Called Mother’s Milk / Song Title: Raise Him Up • Prime Video • Amazon MGM Studios, Sony Pictures Television with Kripke Enterprises, Original Film, and Point Grey Pictures
Christopher Lennertz, Music & Lyrics
Daveed Diggs, Lyrics
Hacks • EGOT / Song Title: Mis Figuritas • HBO Max • Universal Television in association with Paulilu, First Thought Productions, Fremulon Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment
Carlos Rafael Rivera, Music & Lyrics
David Stal, Music & Lyrics
The Pitt • 12:00 P.M. / Song Title: Need Someone • HBO Max • HBO Max in association with John Wells Productions, R. Scott Gemmill Productions, and Warner Bros. Television
Gavin Brivik, Music
Andrew Bird, Music & Lyrics
South Park • The Crap Out / Song Title: Christian Woman • Comedy Central • Comedy Central
Trey Parker, Music & Lyrics
Spider-Noir • A Mistake I’ll Never Make Again / Song Title: The Devil You Know • MGM+/Prime Video • Sony Pictures Television, Amazon MGM Studios, Marvel Studios
Warren Oak Felder, Music & Lyrics
Sebastian Kole, Music & Lyrics
Daniel Pemberton, Music & Lyrics
Wednesday • Woe Me The Money / Song Title: The Dead Dance • Netflix • A Netflix Series / An MGM Television Production
Lady Gaga, Music & Lyrics
Andrew Watt, Music & Lyrics
Henry Walter Russell, Music & Lyrics
Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music
All Her Fault • Peacock • Peacock Original, Universal International Studios, Carnival Films
Jeff Beal, Composer
The Beast In Me • Netflix • 20th Television for Netflix
Sean Callery, Composer
The ‘Burbs • Peacock • Peacock Original, UCP, Imagine Entertainment, Out of the Blue Productions, Fuzzy Door
Michael Abels, Composer
Murderbot • Apple TV • Paramount Television Studios in association with Apple
Amanda Jones, Composer
Pluribus • Apple TV • Sony Pictures Television in association with Apple
Dave Porter, Composer
Outstanding Music Supervision
The Boys • Blood And Bone • Prime Video • Amazon MGM Studios, Sony Pictures Television with Kripke Enterprises, Original Film, and Point Grey Pictures
Michelle Johnson, Music Supervisor
Yvette Metoyer, Music Supervisor
Hacks • Hacks (Finale) • HBO Max • Universal Television in association with Paulilu, First Thought Productions, Fremulon Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment
Matt Biffa, Music Supervisor
Nobody Wants This • When Noah Met Joanne • Netflix • 20th Television in association with Steven Levitan Productions for Netflix
Manish Raval, Music Supervisor
Tom Wolfe, Music Supervisor
Jonathan Leahy, Music Supervisor
Pluribus • We Is Us • Apple TV • Sony Pictures Television in association with Apple
Thomas Golubić, Music Supervisor
Stranger Things • Chapter Eight: The Rightside Up • Netflix • Upside Down Pictures & 21 Laps Entertainment for Netflix
Nora Felder, Music Supervisor
Widow’s Bay • Beach Reads • Apple TV • Apple Studios / Chum Films
Toko Nagata, Music Supervisor