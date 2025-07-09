ACM Awards Studio and Industry Winners Announced

The winners of the 60th Academy of Country Music Awards have been named for the studio recording and industry categories.

Nashville, TN (July 9, 2025)—The Academy of Country Music (ACM) and Dick Clark Productions (DCP) has announced the winners of the 60th Academy of Country Music Awards, in the studio recording and industry categories.

Dave Cobb picked up his seventh ACM Award, winning Producer of the Year—his third in the category. Audio Engineer of the Year Drew Bollman is a first-time winner in the category. Theater of the Year The Caverns and Casino of the Year – Theater category topper The Theater at Virgin Hotels are both also first-time winners.

All ACM Industry Award and Studio Recording Award winners, alongside previously announced Artist-Songwriter of the Year Lainey Wilson and Songwriter of the Year Jessie Jo Dillon, will be honored at the 19th ACM Honors, taking place August 20 at The Pinnacle in Nashville.

The production and industry winners of the 60th ACM Awards are as follows:

Audio Engineer of the Year: Drew Bollman

Producer of the Year: Dave Cobb

Industry Awards:

Casino of the Year – Theater: The Theater at Virgin Hotels – Las Vegas, NV

Casino of the Year – Arena: Harveys Lake Tahoe – Stateline, NV

Festival of the Year: Windy City Smokeout – Chicago, IL

Fair/Rodeo of the Year: Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo – Houston, TX

Club of the Year: Joe’s on Weed St. – Chicago, IL

Theater of the Year: The Caverns – Pelham, TN

Outdoor Venue of the Year: BankNH Pavilion – Gilford, NH

Arena of the Year: Moody Center – Austin, TX