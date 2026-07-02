ACM Awards Studio and Industry Winners Announced

Justin Niebank named Audio Engineer of the Year for the 10th time, Dann Huff takes home his sixth Producer of the Year award.

Nashville, TN (July 2, 2026)— The Academy of Country Music has announced the winners of the 61st Academy of Country Music Awards in the studio recording and industry categories.

Justin Niebank earns his tenth win as Audio Engineer of the Year and Dann Huff takes home his sixth Producer of the Year award.

The Pinnacle—host of the ACM Honors ceremony—nabs Club of the Year while Cheyenne Frontier Days is honored with Fair/Rodeo of the Year.

Returning winners include Choctaw Grand Theater, earning its second Casino of the Year – Theater honor; Stagecoach, winning Festival of the Year for the second time; Red Rocks Amphitheatre, earning its fourth Outdoor Venue of the Year award; Bridgestone Arena, claiming Arena of the Year award for the third time; Mohegan Sun Arena, earning its third Casino of the Year–Arena award: and the Ryman Auditorium, earning its third Theater of the Year award.

All ACM Studio Recording and Industry Awards winners, along with the previously announced Special Award recipients, will receive their trophies at the 19th ACM Honors on Aug. 19 at The Pinnacle.

The production and industry winners of the 61st ACM Awards are as follows:

Audio Engineer of the Year: Justin Niebank

Producer of the Year: Dann Huff

Casino of the Year–Theater: Choctaw Grand Theater

Casino of the Year–Arena: Mohegan Sun Arena

Festival of the Year: Stagecoach

Fair/Rodeo of the Year: Cheyenne Frontier Days

Club of the Year: The Pinnacle

Theater of the Year: The Ryman

Outdoor Venue of the Year: Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Arena of the Year: Bridgestone Arena