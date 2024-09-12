AES Show 2024 Announces Keynote and Top Sessions

The Audio Engineering Society has announced the keynote speaker and several session highlights for its upcoming convention.

New York, NY (September 11, 2024)—The Audio Engineering Society has announced the keynote speaker for the AES Show 2024 beginning October 8, along with several session highlights.

Acclaimed producer and engineer Ebonie Smith will be the keynote speaker at AES Show 2024, which is being held Tuesday, October 8 through Thursday, October 10 at the Jacob Javits Convention Center in New York City. Smith is currently senior audio engineer and producer at Atlantic Records whose portfolio includes the Broadway cast of Hamilton, Janelle Monae’s Dirty Computer and Cardi B’s Invasion of Privacy.

The 157th Audio Engineering Society International Convention will once again be co-located with the NAB Show New York, offering access to a shared exhibition floor and even greater networking opportunities among the content creators who attend both events.

According to the AES, session topics over the three-day event span audio fundamentals plus cutting-edge research. Some highlights include:

The Making of Mean Girls, a deep dive into the 2024 remake of the classic film, featuring members of the audio and music team from Daxxit Sound Studios and Parabolic Studios.

NPR’s Tiny Desk: A Look Back and a Look Forward, featuring Neil Tevault, the NPR audio engineer who turned a colleague’s request into the iconic Tiny Desk Concerts series, and Newell, NPR Music’s current technical director.

Designing an Immersive Audio Production Studio: An In-Depth Study will highlight the acoustical and architectural requirements and relevant standards. Also featured will be a case study on Paris’s newest studio, Rue Boyer, designed by architectural acoustic design firm WSDG.

During Covid, streaming was the only way for musicians and artists to connect. As the pandemic subsided, many organizations continued to stream and livestream, often leaving the task of producing video to the audio engineering team. For the The Adventures in Live Streaming session will include a panel of experienced engineers and educators sharing the special challenges they faced producing live concert video and how fellow engineers can also learn this new skill set.

Navigating the Legal Landscape of AI in Music and Tech will explore the legal challenges and implications of AI in music and music tech, and will discuss intellectual property rights, data privacy, the regulatory landscape and navigating the complex field.

Sonic Mastery – A Room of One’s Own brings together a group of audio engineers to explore their experiences of navigating and shaping the audio industry as Black women. This session is a discussion by and tribute to the talent and influence of Black women in audio engineering, both past and present.

Analog to Atmos: Bob Marley will reveal the remixing process of several Bob Marley’s classics by Nick Rives. Many of these songs ended up in the recent film, Bob Marley: One Love, for which Rives also completed the Atmos mix.

During They Might Be Giants – AES Masters Talk Audio History, Jim Anderson, past president of the AES Society, will present a look back to some of the greats of music recording such as Phil Ramone, Les Paul, Bob Ludwig, Ray Dolby, and others, using the AES Oral Historical Videos that he also edited.

The Technical Legacy of Dr. Robert Moog will celebrate the 60th anniversary of the debut of the Moog modular synthesizer as well as Dr. Robert Moog’s AES paper “Voltage-Controlled Electronic Music Modules” and subsequent paper, “A Voltage-Controlled Low-Pass High-Pass Filter for Audio Signal Processing,” which together formed the basis for generations of electronic instruments.

AES Show 2024 NY offers multiple registration options, including the addition of a one-day pass. The Exhibits+ pass includes the AES & NAB Exhibit Hall, Stages, Demos, and Special Events while All Access registration includes all of the prior elements as well as full access to the renowned AES Technical Program. Special discounted rates are available for all AES Members and even deep discounts for AES Student Members.