Appalachian State to Host AES PEAK Summit July 23-26

The Audio Engineering Society Carolinas Section will present the Professionals & Educators Audio Konference (PEAK) Summit on July 23-26 at Appalachian State University in Boone, North Carolina, billed as a weekend for audio professionals, industry educators and manufacturers to come together for extensive hands-on equipment and software training, studio sessions and shoot-outs, build-your-own workshops, vendor networking, and educator talks.

This unique event brings audio manufacturers to the Carolinas for an intimate setting, providing ample time for one-on-one conversations in the Vendor Lounge, small group training sessions, and opportunities to power up your vertical learning on specific gear. In the evenings, At the AES Night Club, members burn the midnight oil in the studios, participating in private sessions with musicians, engineers, producers, and recently released products.

The event will take place in and around the Robert F. Gilley Studio, Broyhill Music Center, at Appalachian State University.

API has signed on as Summit Partner Sponsor and will be hosting the Kick Off event at a local brewery close to the studios on the evening of July 23. SSL is the Pinnacle Partner and sponsoring the lunches, bringing its Oracle console for hands-on training sessions, as well. DPA, Shure and AEA will be bringing microphones for a variety of presentations.