ASG Opens New Burbank Location

Emeryville, Calif.—Advanced Systems Group, a technology and services provider for media creatives and content owners, has opened a facility in Burbank, Calif., intended for testing, systems demonstrations and industry gatherings.

The new 5,000-square-foot space, located a few blocks from the Hollywood Burbank airport, features a Dolby Atmos demo theater, a video production space with a hard cyc wall, a large video conferencing room, a staging space, equipment inventory and offices.

“The space is far more than a typical office,” said Dave Van Hoy, ASG president. “This new space is set up for staging, storage and integration of all types of systems we build, as well as a curved cyc to shoot video and stills. The Atmos demo room with HDR video monitoring will allow us to help our clients work through their transitions to immersive audio and HDR video. Our audio team is leading the charge in Atmos post-production facility design. We believe it’s a technology that will continue to evolve and gain popularity.”

ASG provides engineering services, physical and cloud consulting, virtual broadcast and production, design and systems integration, training, managed services and support. All ASG teams have a presence in the Burbank office, utilizing the space to facilitate projects with clients and vendors. Several large systems for L.A.-based clients have already been pre-staged in the new facility.

ASG recognizes partners V2 Marketing, IMN Creative, Insomniac Games, JBL, Genelec, Harman Pro, Create LED, Stewart Filmscreen, Sony, Storm Audio and Forecast Consoles for their generous support.

ASG Burbank is located at: 2152 North Lincoln Street, Burbank, CA 91504.