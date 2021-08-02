Audio Engineering Society Gets New Logo, Website

The Audio Engineering Society has updated its logo for the first time ever, and has additionally reinvented its website.

New York, NY(August 2, 2021) — The Audio Engineering Society has updated its logo for the first time ever, and has additionally reinvented the AES website to provide better accessibility for members of the organization.

The AES logo has evolved for the first time since it was introduced as a hand-crafted design in 1948 when the Society was founded. The iconic “A” in the familiar shield shape remains as the foundation, with an aesthetically pleasing look that will better serve branding applications across print, web and even on swag. Those interested can learn more about the logo’s history and the evolution of the design by clicking the Brand Assets link on the AES.org About page, where there’s also downloadable artwork and a logo usage guide.

The AES.org site itself has been steadily revamped—earlier this year, phase one debuted with a new and more user-friendly membership and event management interface, simplifying the processes of joining the Society, renewing memberships and event registration.

“The redesigned AES.org focusses on member and industry support,” shares Colleen Harper, AES executive director. “There’s so much to find at AES.org, and those resources are only growing. A modern, flexible platform with a streamlined and intuitive user interface was needed to enhance navigation and deep dives into the site’s rich content. That’s what this redesign is giving us. The initial advances lay the foundation for improvement of site user’s experience sitewide. We’re so excited to share it with our membership and community.”

The relaunched site debuts with core navigation, event information news and membership pages sporting the new look. The updates will continue over coming months as the full site is morphed to the updated platform. AES.org is home to massive amounts of data – 27,000+ individual web pages, 20,000+ pdf articles and papers in the E-Library, archives of 70+ years of the Journal of the Audio Engineering Society, 90+ Standards documents and 400+ tutorial and inspirational videos in the connected AES Live: Videos searchable archive.

The site’s look and feel has been implemented by creative content agency Copper Leaf Media in collaboration with its marketing team and Clyne Media.