Audio-Technica Launches AT-ONE Radio Podcast

New series debuts with focus on the creative energy of the NYC music and arts scene, from inside TECHNICA HOUSE.

New York, N.Y. (August 30, 2024)—Audio-Technica, a producer of innovative audio experiences for more than 60 years, has announced the launch of AT-ONE Radio, an original podcast series for and about creators. Featuring interviews recorded at the AT-ONE Studio, located inside the TECHNICA HOUSE New York facilities in SoHo, along with spots captured at happenings throughout New York City, AT-ONE Radio seeks to bring the energy of NYC musicians, DJs, visual artists, and other creators to a worldwide audience.

The podcast series, like its home studio, takes its name from Audio-Technica’s original product, the AT-1 phono cartridge, which revolutionized the music industry in 1962 by making high-fidelity audio affordable and accessible to everyone. Each 30-minute episode will introduce listeners to a new creator currently lighting up the scene, who will talk about their work and the story behind their success. AT-ONE Radio will release 60-plus episodes over the next year and will be available on all major podcast platforms.

“We can’t wait to launch AT-ONE Radio,” says Manabu Aoki, President and CEO of Audio-Technica U.S. “This new venture is a unity project for us. We hope to bring young creators together to celebrate creative culture and learn from and inspire each other. Audio-Technica products have long played a part in the creative process, and this new podcast series will allow us to become involved on a more human level—face to face, voice to voice, heart to heart.”

The recently inaugurated TECHNICA HOUSE was designed to both celebrate the Japanese aesthetic and share Audio-Technica’s passion for analog audio. Much like New York itself, this marketing salon and collaboration space—currently open to invited guests only—packs a lot of energy into a small footprint.

Aside from the podcast studio, TECHNICA HOUSE includes a listening lounge that features a variety of Audio-Technica headphones, turntables, and even the company’s high-end NARUKAMI headphone amplifier. Guests are welcome to spin records from a large vinyl library and listen through room speakers or any of the Audio-Technica headphones.

The AT-ONE Studio emphasizes the core of the company’s “Always Analog” philosophy: authentic human connections. Equipped with Audio-Technica’s BP40 broadcast microphones and critically acclaimed ATH-M50x professional monitor headphones, and isolated from the bustling SoHo neighborhood with a wall-to-wall and ceiling-to-floor sound treatment, the studio provides an ideal recording environment for podcasts.