BAFTA Television Craft Awards Nominations Announced

BAFTA has announced the nominations for the 2025 BAFTA Television Craft Awards and BAFTA Television Awards.

By Mix Staff

BAFTA Television Craft Awards
BAFTA Television Craft Awards. Photo: Future.

London, UK (March 31, 2025)—BAFTA has announced the nominations for the 2025 BAFTA Television Craft Awards and BAFTA Television Awards with P&O Cruises, including in the music and sound categories.

A total of 134 programs received nominations, the most—eight, including for sound—going to Baby Reindeer. Mr Bates vs The Post Office, Rivals and Slow Horses each received six nominations, and Life and Death in Gaza (Storyville) and Say Nothing received four nominations apiece.

The BAFTA Television Craft Awards will be held on Sunday, April 27 and will once again be hosted by TV presenter Stacey Dooley.

The music and sound nominations for this year’s BAFTA TV Craft Awards are as follows:

Original Music: Factual

American Nightmare

Jessica Jones

 

Israel & Gaza: Into the Abyss (Exposure)

Tandis Jenhudson

 

Rage Against the Regime: Iran

Noor Khaleghi

 

Tiger

Nitin Sawhney

 

Original Music: Fiction

Bad Sisters

Tim Phillips, PJ Harvey

 

Rivals

Natalie Holt, Jack Halama

 

Slow Horses

Daniel Pemberton, Toy Drum

 

Until I Kill You

Carly Paradis

 

Sound: Factual

Apollo13: Survival

Paul Darling, Greg Gettens, Glen Gathard, Rebecca Heathcote

 

Backstage with the London Philharmonic Orchestra

Kurt Howard, Calum Thomson, Edwin Matthews

 

Earthsounds

Sound Team

 

Secret World of Sound with David Attenborough

Brian Moseley, Angela Groves, Paul Fisher, Chris Watson, Ioannis Spanos

 

Sound: Fiction

Baby Reindeer

Matthew Skelding, Tom Jenkins, Milos Stojanovic, James Ridgway, Jake Whitelee

 

House of the Dragon

Alastair Sirkett, Doug Cooper, Simon Bishop, Tim Hands, Adele Fletcher, Barnaby Smyth

 

Slow Horses

Andrew Sissons, Martin Jensen, Joe Beal, Alex Ellerington, Duncan Price, Abbie Shaw

 

True Detective: Night Country

Howard Bargroff, Stephen Griffiths, Tom Jenkins, Andy Shelley, Mark Timms, Michele Woods

