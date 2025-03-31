BAFTA Television Craft Awards Nominations Announced

London, UK (March 31, 2025)—BAFTA has announced the nominations for the 2025 BAFTA Television Craft Awards and BAFTA Television Awards with P&O Cruises, including in the music and sound categories.
A total of 134 programs received nominations, the most—eight, including for sound—going to Baby Reindeer. Mr Bates vs The Post Office, Rivals and Slow Horses each received six nominations, and Life and Death in Gaza (Storyville) and Say Nothing received four nominations apiece.
BAFTA Award Sound and Score Nominations Announced
The BAFTA Television Craft Awards will be held on Sunday, April 27 and will once again be hosted by TV presenter Stacey Dooley.
The music and sound nominations for this year’s BAFTA TV Craft Awards are as follows:
Original Music: Factual
American Nightmare
Jessica Jones
Israel & Gaza: Into the Abyss (Exposure)
Tandis Jenhudson
Rage Against the Regime: Iran
Noor Khaleghi
Tiger
Nitin Sawhney
Original Music: Fiction
Bad Sisters
Tim Phillips, PJ Harvey
Rivals
Natalie Holt, Jack Halama
Slow Horses
Daniel Pemberton, Toy Drum
Until I Kill You
Carly Paradis
Sound: Factual
Apollo13: Survival
Paul Darling, Greg Gettens, Glen Gathard, Rebecca Heathcote
Backstage with the London Philharmonic Orchestra
Kurt Howard, Calum Thomson, Edwin Matthews
Earthsounds
Sound Team
Secret World of Sound with David Attenborough
Brian Moseley, Angela Groves, Paul Fisher, Chris Watson, Ioannis Spanos
Sound: Fiction
Baby Reindeer
Matthew Skelding, Tom Jenkins, Milos Stojanovic, James Ridgway, Jake Whitelee
House of the Dragon
Alastair Sirkett, Doug Cooper, Simon Bishop, Tim Hands, Adele Fletcher, Barnaby Smyth
Slow Horses
Andrew Sissons, Martin Jensen, Joe Beal, Alex Ellerington, Duncan Price, Abbie Shaw
True Detective: Night Country
Howard Bargroff, Stephen Griffiths, Tom Jenkins, Andy Shelley, Mark Timms, Michele Woods