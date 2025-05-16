Berlin Firm Joins WSDG Network

WSDG has expanded its international network with the official renaming of ADA Acoustics & Media Consultants GmbH (ADA-AMC) in Germany to WSDG Berlin GmbH.

Berlin, Germany (May 15, 2025)—WSDG has expanded its international network with the official renaming of ADA Acoustics & Media Consultants GmbH (ADA-AMC) in Germany to WSDG Berlin GmbH.

Founded in 1990 by renowned acoustician Prof. Dr. Wolfgang Ahnert as ADA – Acoustic Design Ahnert, the company has been a pioneer in the fields of electroacoustics, acoustic simulation and AV system design. Since 2017, architectural acoustic consulting and media systems engineering firm WSDG has held a majority stake in the Berlin-based company and has played a key role in shaping its development.

The acoustics and media technology consultancy’s rebrand marks the next step in the company’s evolution and deeper integration into the international WSDG network. The change took place at the end of March 2025.

“This new name reflects a new chapter, but not a departure from our roots,” says Prof. Dr. Ahnert, founding director of ADA-AMC and a globally respected figure in the world of acoustics. “It represents continuity—of our mission, our values, and our commitment to innovation—while highlighting our active role within WSDG’s international family of experts.”

WSDG Berlin GmbH will continue to operate as a limited liability company based in Berlin, with no changes to contracts, contact people or ongoing projects. Only company branding and email addresses will be updated. Clients and partners can expect the same standards of technical expertise and project delivery, now under the WSDG Berlin name.

Prof. Dr. Ahnert’s legacy is firmly embedded in the DNA of the company. A former professor, author and software innovator, he was a driving force behind EASE (Enhanced Acoustic Simulator for Engineers), a tool now used in over 150 countries, and a key figure in major international projects, including the Deutsche Oper Berlin, the Turkish Parliament in Ankara, and the ongoing development of Al Maktoum International Airport in Dubai. He also co-founded AFMG Technologies GmbH, which develops and distributes acoustic measurement and simulation software, including EASE.

“As WSDG Berlin GmbH, we are proud to continue building on the foundation Prof. Dr. Wolfgang Ahnert created,” concludes Dirk Noy, partner and general manager of WSDG Europe. “His scientific contributions and leadership have played a defining role in the field of acoustics, and this renaming not only honors that legacy, but also reflects our unified, global vision for WSDG. It strengthens our commitment to delivering world-class solutions at the intersection of architecture, acoustics, and AV technology.”

www.wsdg.com